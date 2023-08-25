TRIPOLI — Come in. Do work. Leave.
A formulaic approach, but one which fit this veteran group Thursday after Sumner-Fredericksburg went 2-0 during the Tripoli triangular. The Cougars topped Crestwood, 25-9, 25-14, and Tripoli, 25-10, 25-14.
“It went well in the aspect we had new people in new positions, and so we were all a little nervous,” said senior libero Zoey Rhea, incidentally one of the ‘new people.’ “It helped to have a game where it was clean and we had good ball control, good offense.”
The senior defensive specialist took over the libero role from multi-year starter Alivia Lange, one of two starters to depart. Classmate Morgan Block and junior Brielle Volker are also full-season starters whose roles will increase, according to all three seniors.
The pair combined for 13 of Sumner’s 40 kills during the four-set evening, with Volker netting eight and Block snaring five. They added five aces — three for Volker and two for Block.
“It was run well — our passes were good, our serves were good, sets were there,” Block said. “We moved the ball around, tried different things. We had good ball control; everything seemed to go well.”
The ‘different things’ seemed to be incorporating Block, Volker and others into the offense. Senior standout and Northern Iowa commit Isabelle Elliott collected 19 kills, but second-year head coach Sarah Buhman has noted a need for others to get involved so the team doesn’t become predictable. Elliott led the state with 677 kills in 2022, but the Cougars’ next-highest kill leader (Block) compiled less than 200. Elliott’s kill total was 55 percent of Sumner’s production last season.
“We were trying to get the ball to the middles more, switch up the offense a bit,” Elliott said. “Everyone did a good job of stepping up and coming ready to play. I’m happy with our first effort.”
Middle blockers Addi Murray and Olivia Schoonover added two kills apiece and combined for 2.5 blocks, while setter Alexa Buhman snagged two on a pair of dumps.
“We’ve been working on our ballhandling, and tonight our goal was to do that,” Elliott said. “Work on ballhandling, ball control, the little things. I think we did that well.”
There were moments of apprehension — Crestwood rallied from a 23-6 deficit in set 2 to pull within 11 (23-12) and held off set point twice and Tripoli cut a 13-4 deficit to 13-9 in the second set — but nothing that made the team tense.
“It was good to just get out and play,” Elliott said. “We were anxious to get out and get the first game in, compete with other people.
“Everyone wants to keep it positive, yet we can hold each other accountable. That’s a good thing.”
Added Rhea: “It’s nice to have the support. Our team is really supportive of each other, and it brings everybody up. It’s a nice atmosphere.”