Roll right along.
Sumner-Fredericksburg swept all competition Saturday in Waterloo, winning the Columbus Catholic tournament by topping Marion in the championship. The Cougars also bested the Wolves in pool play as well and claimed five wins.
The Cougars (27-5) have won 14 matches in a row. S-F picked up wins against Waterloo East (21-18, 21-5), Marion (22-20, 21-15), North Fayette Valley (21-8, 21-5), Columbus Catholic (25-22, 25-12) and Marion again (25-18, 25-18).
It is the third Saturday tournament the Cougars have won every match at. S-F collected six total blocks against the Wolves (22-6) in the title match and Morgan Brandt put down 17 kills.
Brandt accounted for 44 kills, 52 assists, 34 digs, seven aces and a block.
Isabelle Ellott accrued 42 kills, 24 digs, four aces and three blocks and Alivia Lange contributeed 41 digs, 17 assists, six aces and a kill.
Payten Seehase totaled 38 assists, 24 digs, 13 kills and two aces and Whitney Tegtmeier acquired five kills and 4.5 blocks.
North Fayette Valley’s tournament record was not available as of press time.
Wapsie Valley goes 3-2 at Western Dubuque
The Warriors (18-9) placed fourth at the Western Dubuque tournament Saturday, falling 21-17, 22-20 to West Liberty (21-1) for third place.
Wapsie beat Dubuque Senior, 21-8, 21-16, beat West Branch, 21-10, 21-11, and beat Cascade, 21-10, 21-10. The Warriors lost to Pleasant Valley, 21-18, 21-17.
Lydia Imbrogno collected 22 kills, 5.5 blocks and three aces. Hannah Knight added 20 kills and five aces while Kalvyn Rosengarten chipped in 15 kills and five blocks.
Becca Platte garnered 14 kills and five aces.
Football
North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
Tayler Luzum ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 24-yard touchdown as the TigerHawks (5-1, 2-1 2A-4) remained in second place in the district with a homecoming win Friday. Blake Reichter ran for 42 yards and a score and returned a punt 48 yards for a score.
Cascade 66, S-F 21
Trace Meyer caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown and returned a 92 yard kickoff for a score in the Cougars (2-4, 1-3) Class 1A District 4 loss at Cascade on Friday.
Tripoli 68, West Central 18
Nathan Dolf threw one touchdown and ran for another in an 8-man District 3 loss at Tripoli on Friday. DolF passed for 108 yards and ran for 3 and Brandon Cushion rushed for a score for the Blue Devils (2-4, 1-3).
Cross-Country
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls win Crestwood Invitational
The Cougars won the five-team Crestwood Invitational with 38 points Saturday.
Hillary Trainor placed second (21 minutes, 45 seconds) by four seconds and led the way as S-F saw four runners cross in the top 10 spots.
Lily Mayo (fifth), Saela Steege (eighth) and Sophie Boehmler (10th) were in the top 10. Jana Meyer placed 19th.
The boys placed third with 68 points. Cael Judisch placed seventh, while Isaac Boehmler was 11th and Ethan Boyle was 13th. Xavier Parra-Morales was 20th and Trey Smith was 24th.
Wapsie Valley girls 13th at Steve Johnson Invitational
Ava VanDaele placed 14th (2):49.44) and Brylee Bellis placed 23rd in the Orange section girls race Saturday in Waverly to lead the Warriors.
The Orange field had 20 teams and 159 racers. Wapsie Valley scored 322 points.
The boys did not put out a team score, but Ryan Schares placed 73rd (18:42.23) to lead the four-man contingent.