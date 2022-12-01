The 2022-23 winter sports season is here, and the Cougars enter it with optimism. Each program — boys basketball, girls basketball, boys wrestling girls wrestling, boys bowling, girls bowling — has to rework and rebuild a little, with eyes toward improving upon last season’s record or end stage.
Here’s a quick look at each team heading into December.
Quigley’s crew rebuilding with
experience
More than 70 percent of the points and nearly 50 percent of the rebounds exited the stage when the senior class graduated.
That leaves current senior Kade Mitchell as the most experienced player on head coach Mike Quigley’s roster, statistically and otherwise, with many capable multisport athletes making up the rest of the group.
The good news is the Cougars opened with a 72-point effort and victory (72-56) against Waukon on Tuesday, starting strong after a 9-13 previous campaign. That was one more win than an 8-15 2020-21 season.
Mitchell (5.5 points per game 21-22), classmate Trey Nederhoff (2.1 assist per game) and rotational players Jaymison Howard (6.0 ppg, 22 games played) and Achilles Quigley (3.2 rebounds per game, 22 games played) are the core of an attempt to keep the ladder climb positive.
Juniors Caden Trainor, Jaxon Willems and Colton Zupke saw court time last season, and a strong sophomore class and senior Treyton Wurzer will add depth.
Bergman’s bunch regroups,
looks to improve
A string of double-digits victories and above-.500 seasons under both head coach Kevin Bergman and in program history is the baseline.
The Cougars took a step toward that with a season-opening 19-point win at Charles City (55-36) where guards Saela Steege (16 points, six steals) and Alivia Lange (nine points, five assists) accounted for 45 percent of the scoring.
Junior Isabelle Elliott (14 points, eight rebounds) is now the key down-low option as Sumner will figure out how to replace double-double machine Morgan Brandt by spreading out the effort on both ends.
Elliott averaged 10 points and 7.5 rebounds and Lange put up 5.5 points and 3.9 assists. Elliott, Meyer, Lange and Steege averaged more than a steal per game, and they’ll need a stout defense to help on days when the shooting percentage might dip.
Meyer, Steege and senior Abby Zabel slide into everyday starter roles to replace a strong graduated class, with a large but inexperienced bench group cutting its teeth as the season goes on.
Meyer wants more at state wrestling as he reaches two-decade mark
All three state participants graduated, but head coach Jeff Meyer believes the Cougars have enough talent to send perhaps a quartet to Des Moines.
District qualifiers Grant Henderson (23-21) and Kyle Kuhlmann (31-12) and 2021 state qualifier Trace Meyer (28-11) are first-look contenders, as is 25-match winner Jesse Jones (26-15) and Noah Henderson (15-11).
Health and injury took its toll, with several missing time throughout last season and a few missing the postseason altogether. Eight starters are back, but a smaller roster means submitting a full lineup is a stretch.
“We’ve got a nice nucleus, but the difficulty is going to be trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together including staying healthy and filling out all the weight classes,” Meyer said. “We do have eight returning starters. I hope that they can provide the leadership and motivation our team needs to achieve our season goals.”
Bolstered lineup has much experience
Sanctioning is here and so is a bigger lineup for head coach Alicia Jones and the Cougars.
Three Wapsie Valley girls will co-op with Sumner-Fredericksburg, with freshmen Ella Schares and Mae Wedemeier and senior Delaney Youngblut (8-9) joining seven Sumner girls in the first iteration of a full schedule and postseason.
Sophomore Isabel Christensen is the lone Cougar-based newcomer, and she’s started with a 2-4 mark after two scrambles.
Schares (3-3), Wedemeier (2-3) and Youngblut (3-2) have gone through every match allowable.
Sumner’s returnee core begins with junior Hillary Trainor, who placed fifth at 100 pounds in 2022 while going 20-9. She’s 4-1 with three pins to open the year.
Senior Sasha Gitch (9-7 2021-22, 2-3) and junior Kenzlei Steffen (7-8, 3-2) are the rest of the upper class. Sophomores Cami Judisch (10-3, 3-3) and Ella Pitz (7-8, 0-6) are the second-year returnees.
“We have a nice group of wrestlers who have really put some time in during the off season to improve their comfort and skills with wrestling,” Jones said. “Things are clicking and we will keep grinding for improvements each time on the mat. Our goals are to work hard and get better every day.”