The Cougars won two weight classes and placed second in two others and scored 160 points to finish second on Saturday in Monticello.
Cael Judisch (113 pounds) went 2-0 with two pins and Grant Henderson (182) went 2-0 with a pin and a 14-2 major decision to earn gold medals.
Trace Meyer (120) went 1-1 to place second, as did Jesse Jones (160). Davis VanSickle (126), Nathan Egan (145), Noah Henderson (152), and Kyle Kuhlmann (195) all placed third.
North Fayette Valley 23rd at Independence Invitational
Jesse Grimes (145) and Colton Schupbach (285) were the highest placers for North Fayette Valley during the Independence Invitational on Saturday in Independence.
Both placed sixth; Grimes went 4-3 with a pin and Schupbach went 3-3 with two pins. Nick Koch went 4-2 with three pins and placed 10th at 126.
The TigerHawks scored 80 points to place 23rd.
Starmont goes 4-1 at Cascade duals
The Stars only loss was a 13-point defeat to MFL MarMac. Starmont won 52-27, 60-12, 48-21 and 48-33 on Friday.
Bowen Munger (160) went 5-0 with four pins and an 8-5 decision. Louis Hamlett (220) had three pins while Lane German (120), Dawson Zobac (132), Avery Vaske (145) Skyler Jaster (170) and Jacob Goedken (195) each had two.