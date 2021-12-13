The Cougars claimed two weight class champions, four runners-up and two bronze medals Saturday at Nashua-Plainfield. Sumner was second with 178 points.
Cael Judisch (113 pounds) went 2-0 with two pins to win the weight class while Nathan Egan went 4-0 with three pins at 145. He won the title match, 8-2.
Trace Meyer (120, 2-1, pin), Grant Henderson (170, 2-1, two pins), Treyce Ensign (182, 2-1, two pins) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195, 3-1, three pins) all placed second. Davis VanSickle (126, 2-2, two pins) placed third, as did Jesse Jones (160, 2-1, two pins).
Schmit’s silver leads Warriors at Mount Vernon
Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit pinned his way to the 126 final before falling 7-3 in the championship Saturday at Mount Vernon. He went 4-1.
The Warriors placed fifth with 106 points, 1.5 points behind fourth place. Kanen Decker (132, 2-2), Chase Ackerman (170, 2-2) and Keegon Brown (195, 1-2) each placed fourth.
North Fayette Valley eighth at South Winneshiek
Nick Koch (126, 2-1) and Jesse Grimes (145, 2-1) each were runners-up Saturday at South Winneshiek. Colton Schupbach (285, 3-1, three pins) placed third.
Basketball
Starmont road trip, West Central home twinbill postponed
Friday’s West Central-MFL MarMac Upper Iowa doubleheader was postponed because of weather. No makeup date has been announced.
Friday’s Starmont-Marquette Catholic doubleheader was postponed because of weather. No makeup date has been announced.
North Fayette Valley- Central Elkader postponed
Friday’s doubleheader in Elkader was postponed because of weather. It will be made up Jan. 31.
Bowling
All three area bowling matches scheduled Friday — NFV hosting Charles City, Sumner-Fredericksburg hosting Forest City and Oelwein at Decorah — were all postponed because of weather. No makeup dates have been announced.