WRESchmit

Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit placed second at the Mount Vernon Invitational.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

The Cougars claimed two weight class champions, four runners-up and two bronze medals Saturday at Nashua-Plainfield. Sumner was second with 178 points.

Cael Judisch (113 pounds) went 2-0 with two pins to win the weight class while Nathan Egan went 4-0 with three pins at 145. He won the title match, 8-2.

Trace Meyer (120, 2-1, pin), Grant Henderson (170, 2-1, two pins), Treyce Ensign (182, 2-1, two pins) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195, 3-1, three pins) all placed second. Davis VanSickle (126, 2-2, two pins) placed third, as did Jesse Jones (160, 2-1, two pins).

Schmit’s silver leads Warriors at Mount Vernon

Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit pinned his way to the 126 final before falling 7-3 in the championship Saturday at Mount Vernon. He went 4-1.

The Warriors placed fifth with 106 points, 1.5 points behind fourth place. Kanen Decker (132, 2-2), Chase Ackerman (170, 2-2) and Keegon Brown (195, 1-2) each placed fourth.

North Fayette Valley eighth at South Winneshiek

Nick Koch (126, 2-1) and Jesse Grimes (145, 2-1) each were runners-up Saturday at South Winneshiek. Colton Schupbach (285, 3-1, three pins) placed third.

Basketball

Starmont road trip, West Central home twinbill postponed

Friday’s West Central-MFL MarMac Upper Iowa doubleheader was postponed because of weather. No makeup date has been announced.

Friday’s Starmont-Marquette Catholic doubleheader was postponed because of weather. No makeup date has been announced.

North Fayette Valley- Central Elkader postponed

Friday’s doubleheader in Elkader was postponed because of weather. It will be made up Jan. 31.

Bowling

All three area bowling matches scheduled Friday — NFV hosting Charles City, Sumner-Fredericksburg hosting Forest City and Oelwein at Decorah — were all postponed because of weather. No makeup dates have been announced.

