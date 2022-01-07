SUMNER — Good, but not great.
Sumner-Fredericksburg returned to the mat with a pair of North Iowa Cedar League dual wins Thursday. However, all involved noted things could have gone smoother in the Cougars’ 51-30 victory against Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center and 48-27 win against Columbus Catholic.
“We did some good things tonight, had a lot of positives to build on tonight,” head coach Jeff Meyer said. “But we were a little bit rusty and I think you saw the result of being off the mat from competition for two weeks.
“We had a good training phase, but I think there was rustiness even though we got two wins.”
Sumner began their dual with APGC at 152 pounds and ran off five consecutive victories to jump ahead 27-0. Three wins were by pin — Noah Henderson, Grant Henderson and Kyle Kuhlmann — and Jesse Jones picked up an 11-8 decision.
APGC closed within 27-18 on three consecutive pins before Cael Judisch and Trace Meyer grabbed pins at 113 and 120, respectively, to pull ahead 39-18 and essentially clinch the win. The clubs switched victories from there, with Kaden Meyer’s forfeit win and Nathan Egan’s pin as the home team wins.
In the lone girls matches of the evening, APGC’s Kayden Muller pinned both Ella Pitz and Kenzlei Steffen in the first period.
Against Columbus Catholic, four forfeit victories by the Sailors and one by the Cougars put the unofficial score at 24-6 before the match began.
Grant Henderson picked up his second pin of the night at 170 with a first-period fall for a 6-0 lead and the home team led 12-6 after forfeit pickups for Columbus and Sumner, respectively.
Kuhlmann bumped up to 220 and saw his match tied at 5 after one period and knotted 8-8 with 37 seconds left in the match before Mason Knipp scored four late points for a 12-8 win.
“It was a tough match, but I think I stuck in their pretty hard, didn’t give up,” Kuhlmann said.
Ethan Hunt came back with a pin at heavyweight to even his day after a 220 loss to APGC. Hunt’s win led into a pair of S-F forfeit wins and an 18-point boost for a 30-9 lead.
The Sailors pulled within 30-12 on a 6-0 win, then later closed within 36-21 on two consecutive victories. Sumner claimed back-to-back forfeits for a 48-21 lead.
“I think we put a lot of good work into tonight, tried really hard and had a lot of success,” Kulhmann said. “I think that’s what we were looking for. We’re not perfect yet, but we have a long way to go.”
Grant Henderson went 2-0 with two pins, while Egan, Noah Henderson and Judisch went 2-0 with a pin and forfeit. Treyce Ensign walked out with two forfeit wins.
“I think we could have done better moving our feet during a lot of matches,” Judisch said. “I think we need to work on some technical stuff, just getting out from bottom (position) and finding a hand.
“I saw a lot of hoping for a clean takedown (on shots). There’s never going to be a perfect one. You just have to keep working for it, keep moving your feet and get it.”