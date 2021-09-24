Hillary Trainor followed Tuesday’s win at Nashua-Plainfield with a sixth-place finish at Thursday’s Sam Iverson Invitational at the Town & Country Golf Club in Grundy Center, leading the Cougars to fourth with 143 points, nine ahead of North Tama.
Trainor (20 minutes, 9.7 seconds) was five seconds out of fifth place. Lily Mayo (21:53.1) and Saela Steege (22:12.45) were 22-23 while Sophie Boehmler (23:10.09) was 36th. Jana Meyer (25:27.96) was 59th while Ava Schult was 60th.
Wapsie Valley’s girls were seventh with 177 points, one behind Aplington-Parkersburg and three ahead of Charles City.
Ava VanDaele was 13th (21:12.6) while Sydnie Martin (21:35.75) and Brylee Bellis (21:37.4) closed at 19-20. Hailey Eitzenhefer (26:11.57) and Ashlyn Hyde (26:13.24) placed 66-67 to close the team scoring.
In the boys race, the Cougars placed eighth with 241 points, three ahead of Alburnett. Cael Judisch (19:06.10) was 34th while Ethan Boyle (19:24.87) placed inside the top 40 at 37th.
The Warrior boys only had four runners, with Cole Bram’s 21:18.48 and 63rd place leading the way.
Triathlon
Eser top 70 in age group at 70.3 Worlds
Oelwein coach Elizabeth Eser placed 65th in her 30-34 age group and 267th among all females after her finish at the 2021 70.3 Ironman Worlds in St. George, Utah, last Saturday.
Her total time was five hours, 36 minutes and eight seconds. She clocked 25:22 for her swim, 2:57.27 on the bike ride and 1:55.5 with the run.