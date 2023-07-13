Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Kevin Bergman spent time Wednesday night extolling the virtues of his pitching staff, noting that eighth-graders Devyn Freitag and Kylee Krueger learned much from veteran Addison Murray.
What went unsaid during the speech is that Murray is just a freshman herself, and the metamorphosis she went through. The North Iowa Cedar League East conference took notice as much as anyone, as Murray was named league MVP recently.
Because of a pre-season injury, and an in-season one, Murray threw 203 of 217 1/3 total innings logged by the Cougar pitching staff. She was second amongst all classes in innings pitched and wins (25-7), 11th in batting average allowed (1.31) and top-22 in WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched, 0.94); 0.83) and earned-run average (1.21).
Murray was first in 3A in wins, top two in innings pitched and wins, and led the NICL East in nearly every pitching category.
Not bad for being thrust into the workhorse role.
“I want to say I’m surprised,” Murray said of her reaction. “It was a shock when I got the phone call. (Bergman) said we were conference champs, you made first team, you’re MVP.
“I didn’t know how to react. No break, no breath — just (he said) ‘conference champs, first team, MVP.’”
Murray also batted .354 (28 for 79) with 18 runs batted in, eight walks, seven doubles, one triple and a home run.
She was one of two unanimous all-conference first team selections, with outfielder Jana Meyer being the other; Meyer was named to the first team in 2022. Outfielder Isabel Bernard repeated as a first-team selection while catcher Jamie Jones and shortstop Aubree Land were also first teamers.
Bergman was named coach of the year again.
“I owe a lot to these girls that stand behind me, and who cheer in the dugout,” Murray said. “Love them all.”
Meyer batted .390 (41 for 105) with 35 runs, 27 steals, 19 RBI and 10 walks.
“It feels amazing to be named first team all-conference along with four of my teammates,” Meyer said. “We all worked really hard this year to get to be where we are at, and I think that shows from our season. I’m really proud of everyone on my team and thankful for the work that they, and my coaches, put in to have a good season.”
Bernard batted .518 (57 for 114) with 37 steals 37 runs, 17 RBi and 13 walks.
“I think it’s a huge honor,” she said. “I’m very blessed, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates and my coaches.”
Jones was honorable mention in 2022. She hit .319 (29 for 91) with 36 RBI, 14 walks, four hit-by-pitches, four homers and nine doubles.
“Before the season started my main goal was to get first team all-conference catcher. That was a huge step from where I was last season, but I knew what I wanted and what I would have to do to earn it,” Jones said. “Being first team all-conference is an honor and I am so grateful for my teammates and coaches for giving me every opportunity to make it happen.”
Land switched from third base to shortstop a little after midseason. She hit .304 (31 for 102) with 31 RBI, 27 runs, seven doubles, four homers and two triples. She was a second-team honoree last season.
“Getting first team all-conference is a huge honor,” Land said. “I think having such a strong support system is a big reason I had success this season. I definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches, and our senior Alivia Lange.”
Lange moved from shortstop to second base a little after midseason, and was named to the second team. She batted .294 (20 for 68) with 17 RBI, 11 runs, 11 walks and seven triples.
First baseman Isabelle Elliott was named second-team utility after batting .318 (28 for 88) with 16 RBI and 14 runs in her return to the program.
Eighth-grade leftfielder Greyson Smith was named honorable mention. She batted .353 (18 for 51) with 17 runs and right RBI.