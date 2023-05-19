DES MOINES — For 400 meters, it was all her.
Which was fine.
At the end, she was outkicked.
Which was fine, too.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor earned her first state medal with a silver after clocking 10 minutes, 23.65 seconds in the 3,200-meter run Thursday at Drake Stadium.
“It felt good to get pushed,” Trainor said of her loss to Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler, and running with Clarinda’s Mason Hartley, who placed third. “Obviously, I was going for gold, but I’m not upset because I ran my hardest. First state medal, too, so that was awesome.”
Trainor vaulted into second around the first full lap and stayed there for the final 2,800 meters. Hartley led from the 600 meter mark to 2,200, when Trainor took over.
“I expected to stay back, not set the pace the whole time. Follow behind, but stay up in the pack. Don’t let them pull away,” Trainor said. “I think cross-country this past year has transitioned me from shorter to longer distances. … I tell myself, ‘The faster I run, the faster I’m done.’”
She’ll run the 1,500 on Saturday.