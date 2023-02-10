FREDERICKSBURG — Quietly, the standout broke a record.
Quietly, Sumner-Fredericksburg broke its longest losing streak of the season.
Quietly, the Cougars now hope their senior point guard can join them for the opening round of the 2A playoffs.
Sumner beat South Winneshiek, 61-25, at Sumner-Fredericksburg middle school Thursday, flying out to a 17-2 lead after eight minutes and shooting 54 percent (27 for 5) in a game junior center Isabelle Elliott set a new single-season rebound record (currently at 311).
“We know now what we need to focus on, what we need to work on,” Elliott said after her latest double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. “We’ve lost the couple past games, but what we’re taking from those games should help us in the future.”
Sumner (14-7) dropped its past four games prior to Thursday, including a 55-41 loss to upcoming playoff opponent Denver to kick off the skid Jan. 31.
“The things we’ve worked on most in practice are helping on the drive in, because we know we’ve struggled with that a little bit against Denver and we need to improve on that,” senior Abby Zabel said. “We’ve been working on face-guarding, because we’re going to have to do that, (Grace) Hennessy’s a really good player.”
Hennessy went for 26 points, six blocks and six steals in the Cyclones’ win, claiming the one-on-one matchup with Elliott (10 points on 5 for 14 shooting, 13 rebounds).
In that contest, senior point guard Alivia Lange scored a team-high 17. However, she’s been out since suffering a concussion Feb. 3 at Oelwein. Stability has been relatively tough for the Cougars since then. Head coach Kevin Bergman noted the turnover margin has increased — the season average is 13.7, with 15.75 in the past four losses, and a season-high 26 during a nine-point loss at Aplington-Parkersburg.
“What we’ve talked about in practice is, ‘We’d rather have a shot go up than a turnover,” Elliott said. “There’s a chance of getting a rebound and putting it back up; the shot could go in, too. We have to slow it down a little on offense, run the plays. Not panic.”
Finding a compliment to Elliott’s consistency is necessary for both Tuesday’s playoff game and beyond. Lange is also a senior, so adding scoring depth is paramount.
Alivia Seehase scored 11 against South Winneshiek and Jana Meyer netted 10 against A-P; Seehase and Meyer averaged six-plus points this week. Zabel averaged 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 points, with Ava Schult adding 3.6 points per game and Brielle Voelker chipping in 3.3.
Adalyn Westendorf averaged 3.3 rebounds, three assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 points in her three starts this week.
“We’ve really been trying to shoot more,” Zabel said of the rest of the roster. “Alivia (Lange) was one of our main shooters … so I remind myself I need to shoot more. Focus on my shot more.”
Bergman broke into a smirk.
“There are openings; we just have to find them,” he said of getting points from someone not named Elliott. “We can’t settle for the 3-pointer. If we’re hot, yeah, go ahead and shoot. But if not, we’ve got to keep the ball moving. Find the holes and be ready to shoot.”
Lange’s re-addition represents the best-case scenario. But it is one scenario.
“We hope for the best,” the coach said. “We hope for the best with Alivia, but we don’t know. We’ll be ready without her, if that’s the case.”