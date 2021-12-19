FAIRBANK — Settle in, switch it up and focus.
Simple formula, simple instruction.
Sumner-Fredericksburg used that formula to hold on as Wapsie Valley drew closer, then stayed the course for a 53-35 North Iowa Cedar League East road victory Friday.
Wapsie (5-4, 1-1) closed within 38-31 on Isabel LaRue’s jumper with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the third quarter. From that point, the home team hit just two shots and didn’t score in the final five and a half minutes.
“We focused on our help defense and covering other players,” senior Lily Buchholz said of the final eight minutes. “Staying off players we hadn’t seen be a threat.”
The Warriors shot 2 for 12 in the game’s final nine minutes and 0 for 6 in the final five and a half minutes.
“Doubling down on players that were really hurting us and talking as a team really helped,” junior guard Alivia Lange said. “We weren’t communicating well in the beginning, but once we got to the fourth quarter we stepped that up.”
Kayla Paulus hit a shot for a 40-31 lead a minute into the fourth and the Cougars (6-3, 2-1) kept pace as the Warriors hit two consecutive shots, their only fourth-quarter buckets.
Paulus’ shot pushed the lead to 46-35 and Buchholz added three points and Isabelle Elliott scored with four minutes left for the game’s final points. While Wapsie went 0-4 down the stretch, Sumner held off and ran through the clock on its possessions.
“I thought our defense played better in that fourth quarter,” head coach Kevin Bergman said. “We did some good things tonight. It’s nice to see that when they caught up to us, we were able to keep it going. That was awesome.”
Elliott led the way with 12 points and 14 rebounds, adding two assists, one block and a steal. Elliott’s output provided a spark as Morgan Brandt sat for stretches because of foul trouble. Brandt still added eight points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.
Lange scored nine and picked up three steals. Buchholz scored five and Saela Steege added eight.
“(Morgan is) obviously a great player and big part of our team, but we also have more to us, too,” Buchholz said of Sumner’s scoring output.
Mary Bodensteiner netted 13 and five rebounds while Lydia Imbrogno added eight points and six rebounds and Becca Platte scored seven. Wapsie’s five-game win streak was snapped.
“(Wapsie) did a good job of defense tonight, and they get better every game,” Bergman said. “I knew they would — Kayla does a good job. She was a good player in high school and she’s carried it over into her coaching.”