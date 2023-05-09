WATERLOO — Guess who’s back?
Back again.
One year after carding a 78 during her first prep North Iowa Cedar League girls mega meet, Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore Chloe Bolte dropped the same score in the same place to win another NICL gold medal at the conclusion of the mega meet Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course.
The Cougars shot a 368 to place second behind Grundy Center (352) for a second straight season.
“Everyone can play better, and yet we still shot better than we did last year,” junior Zoey Rhea said of the team score, which was 393 with two all-conference honorees in 2022 and 25 strokes better, with two all-conference honorees this season.
“I think we’re peaking at the perfect time again,” senior Emma Koester said. “We’re in the right position.”
Bolte again topped Spartan Abbie Lindeman, this year by two strokes (78-80). Sumner’s defending 2A everything champion — NICL, two regionals and state — quipped she “couldn’t chip worth a crap” while describing her six-over-par round that was saved by six pars on the front nine and a birdie on the No. 10 to start the back nine.
“It was rough for a 78. Very rough,” Bolte added. “Didn’t make very many putts … and played out of about four pine trees. Had to play very smart.”
How smart?
“The shots you are in a good position, you have to take advantage of and put them close,” she added. “If you miss a putt, miss it close to the hole. If you miss a chip, don’t miss it on the wrong side of the hole. Be conscious of where my leaves were, so that it wasn’t that hard to not take a bogey.”
Rhea’s 91 was good for seventh place and an all-conference medal.
“I stayed in my average range of what I usually shoot,” Rhea said. “It’s about now trying to figure out how to cut down a couple strokes. I’m fine with being where I’m at right now, but I’d rather cut down a couple strokes and be in the mid-80s.
“It’s trying to figure out how not to have those chunk shots, not have those shots that add up. It wasn’t a bad day, though.”
Ava Schult’s 99 was 17th, with senior Emma Koester shooting a career-best 100 for 18 holes and placing 18th.
“Staying below the hole was the biggest thing,” Koester noted. “Also, not getting in my head was a really big thing. I started off strong on my first six holes … I just had to remember to stay strong.”
Cup lipouts and rollovers visibly frustrated most of the golfers across the board Monday, and no one seemed immune.
“You kind of have to (move on),” Koester said. “You can’t dwell on it, carry it to the next putt.”
Added Rhea: “We had to change our approach (to the greens).”
Isabel Christensen’s 103 and Katherine Swehla’s 106 rounded out the group’s scores. Last season, a NICL runner-up placement kickstarted the Cougars’ postseason run that culminated in a 2A team championship.
Friday’s New Hampton subregional begins the repeat quest.
“We’re just getting started. Take it one round at a time, probably,” Rhea said. “We have a legacy from last year, so we want to have a good step in the right direction.”
Oelwein girls fourth, nearly break 400
One placement better. Twenty-seven strokes better.
Focus on the positive.
Those were the last words of Oelwein head coach Cole Thomas Monday evening after the Huskies shot a 402 to place fourth. They were two ahead of Denver, three from breaking 400 and nine behind Dike-New Hartford.
Oelwein was fifth (429) during the same meet, same place last season.
Zoey Reisner and Hannah Patrick each carded a 98 to tie for 15th and be designated all-conference honorees. Jaylynn Craun shot a 100 to tie for 19th and Emma Smock’s 106 closed the team scoring. Selah Hadley (112) and Alexa Berryman (115) rounded out the team’s entrants.
“The kids battled today,” Thomas said. “We had a couple who started off struggling, but then got going. It was good they showed some resiliency with that.
“We didn’t feel like we had a great day, but anytime you can feel like that and still get fourth in a really good conference, you can’t be disappointed with that. It was good practice to play 18 holes and get ready for Friday.”
Craun, Reisner and Thomas talked on the bus ride home about transitioning quickly to the subregional, which Oelwein will host Friday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“They knew we didn’t have our best day, but we’re ready for Friday,” Thomas said. “We should feel confident going into that. We’ve put up some good scores there, on our home course.”
Oelwein averaged a 195.25 during four nine-hole rounds at home this season.
“Going through hole-by-hole, how we want to approach each hole and what we can do to score best on those holes individually,” Thomas said of their pre-regional preparation. “Just work on putting, too, and go from there.”
Wapsie Valley earns 11th in tiebreaker
The Warriors carded a 486 to place 11th via tiebreaker at the NICL meet, with Anna Curley’s 107 placing tied for 30th to lead an inexperienced squad. Madyson Richards shot a 122, Norah Oldfather shot a 128 and Addisyn McElhose carded a 129 to round out the team scoring. Ava Auel shot a 171.