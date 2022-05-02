Chloe Bolte was nearly 20 strokes better than the entire field and the Cougars shot a 382 to run away from the four-team field Saturday at Oneota Golf & Country Club. Sumner has won every competition it has been in this season.
Bolte’s 76 was good for medalist honors while teammate Katie Reno was runner-up with a 95. Isabel Christensen shot a 104, Zoey Rhea carded a 107 and Ava Schult shot a 108. Emma Koester’s 111 rounded out the lineup.
Wapsie Valley splits at triangular
The Warrior boys and girls both went 1-1 on Friday at Willow Run Country Club in Denver.
The boys shot a 184, with Parker Landsgard’s 45 leading the way. Brody Blaylock and Michael Mann II shot a 46 and Gavin Leistikow carded a 47.
The girls carded a 226. Lydia Imbrogno was runner-up with a 49 while Anna Curley tied for third with a 52.
Track
Oelwein track middle of the pack in Grundy
The Husky boys placed fifth (70 points) and the girls placed fourth (72) on Friday at the Grundy Center Coed Invitational.
Christian Stoler won the discus (131 feet, 6 inches) and shot put (42-4.75). Carter Jeanes was second in the 400-meter hurdles and the boys were runner-up in the 800 and sprint medley relays.
The girls 400 relay (Malayna Kiel, Falynn Buehler, Maddi Vawter, Natalie Crandall) won in 53.5 seconds. Buehler won the 400 (1:06.28) and Kiel won the 100 hurdles (16.39).
Cougar girls third at North Butler
Sumner scored 100.5 points Friday in North Butler, led by a 400 relay win (55.10, Ava Bernhard, Jana Meyer, Saela Steege, Sasha Gitch) and Gitch’s 200 victory (28.31).
Meyer was second in the 200 and the distance medley relay placed second.