The Cougars held the Pirates to four points in the game’s final 12 minutes to collect a 48-45 overtime victory Tuesday in Hudson and extends their win streak to four games.
Sumner (11-3) netted 12 points in the game’s final 12 minutes after trailing from the opening frame onward. The Cougars overcame 36 percent shooting from the field (21 for 58) by forcing 16 turnovers and Alivia Lange sinking three 3-pointers.
Isabelle Elliott scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds while three players — Jana Meyer, Ava Schult and Adalyn Westendorf — netted six apiece.
Hudson boys 85, Sumner 41
The Pirates (11-4) ran out to a 28-8 lead after eight minutes and cruised Tuesday in Hudson. No statistics were available for the Cougars (4-11).
Dike-New Hartford boys 62, Oelwein 48
Nineteen fourth-quarter points from the host turned a six-point game (43-37) into a double-digit loss for the Huskies (7-8). No statistics were available as of press time.
Dike-New Hartford girls 71, Oelwein 22
The 16-0 Wolverines held the Huskies (8-7) to single digits each frame. No statistics were available as of press time.