The Cougars held the Pirates to four points in the game’s final 12 minutes to collect a 48-45 overtime victory Tuesday in Hudson and extends their win streak to four games.

Sumner (11-3) netted 12 points in the game’s final 12 minutes after trailing from the opening frame onward. The Cougars overcame 36 percent shooting from the field (21 for 58) by forcing 16 turnovers and Alivia Lange sinking three 3-pointers.

