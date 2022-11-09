Two senior leaders and a pair of rising sophomores from Sumner-Fredericksburg were recognized by District 4-1A for their effort in helping the Cougars (4-5, 2-3) reach their highest win total and qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Seniors Trace Meyer (WR/DB) and Kade Mitchell (RB/DB) were named all-district first team members, as were sophomores Noah Henderson (RB/LB) and Ethan Hunt (OL/DL).
“It was definitely an honor to be awarded first team, but I was more excited to be on it with three other guys,” Meyer said. “We all worked so hard the whole year … I couldn’t have done it without the other guys pushing me every day and making me better.”
Added Mitchell, “I am proud of everyone on our team, even the ones who didn’t get awards. Everyone worked together and accomplished a small step in the right direction for our football program. I’m proud of this team and I’m excited to come back next year and see the work they will put in pay off.”
Mitchell ran for 506 yards and six touchdowns and caught six passes for 63 yards. He made 32 tackles and recovered a fumble. Meyer caught 14 passes for 199 yards and a TD, made 49.5 tackles, recovered a fumble, and snagged an interception.
“We are very fortunate to have these young men recognized for their efforts and a chance to highlight our program’s success as a team,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “(The seniors) were tremendous leaders for our entire program.”
Henderson ran for 392 yards and four scores and caught nine passes for 184 yards and four scores. Defensively, he made 41.5 tackles, with 5.5 for loss and two sacks. He added two fumble recoveries, with one for a TD, and an interception return for a score.
“It is great to see all the hard work and dedication get some recognition,” Henderson said. “It wasn’t just the first team guys but all the players on our team that made this season possible I’m so proud of everyone on our team.”
Hunt helped an offensive line hold for 2,200 yards of offense and 23 TDs. Defensively, he tied for sixth in 1A with 6.5 sacks and added 36 tackles, with nine for loss.
“I’m proud of everyone who made it; we all worked hard for it and earned it,” Hunt said. “I’m super proud of the season we had and how hard everyone worked to become the best version of themselves.”
Juniors Jaymison Howard (WR/LB) and Jaxon Willems (RB/LB) were named to the second team. Willems ran for 192 yards and a TD and caught eight passes for 85 yards on offense; he also made 37 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Howard caught five passes for 109 yards and two scores, made 49.5 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
“Jaxon and Jaymison are both very vocal and smart football players,” Coyle said. “They have done a nice job on the LB corps along with playing multiple positions on offense and special teams.”
The trio of Jesse Jones (RB/LB), Trey Nederhoff (WR/DB) and Will Reisner (OL) were named honorable mention.
Jones ran for 171 yards and a TD and made 50.5 tackles, with six for loss and three sacks. Nederhoff made 19.5 tackles, recovered a fumble, and snagged two interceptions, with one returned for a TD.
“I know this team will stick together for next year and continue to work and take a bigger step,” Mitchell said. “The (now) juniors and sophomores will not have a problem stepping into the leadership role.”