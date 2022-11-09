Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SF football

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s turnaround season resulted in seniors Trace Meyer (7) and Kade Mitchell (6) named to the District 4-1A first team and seniors Trey Nederhoff (12) and Will Reisner (56) named honorable mention. The Cougars placed nine on the three all-district teams.

 Photo courtesy Taunya Robertson

Two senior leaders and a pair of rising sophomores from Sumner-Fredericksburg were recognized by District 4-1A for their effort in helping the Cougars (4-5, 2-3) reach their highest win total and qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Seniors Trace Meyer (WR/DB) and Kade Mitchell (RB/DB) were named all-district first team members, as were sophomores Noah Henderson (RB/LB) and Ethan Hunt (OL/DL).

