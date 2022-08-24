SUMNER — Defensive coordinator Dan Leete spent a good 10 minutes explaining the play’s intricacies.
“This is a play we think they’re going to run a lot, so we need to know how to counter ever angle of it,” he said as he pointed in one direction while moving a Cougar in another.
Monday was install day for Sumner-Fredericksburg. Jacob Coyle’s program added a couple new wrinkles on offense and defense after a lengthy film session to the first game day practice of 2022. Sumner faces Starmont in Arlington in a flip of last season’s 20-6 win in Sumner. The Cougars ran for 230 yards and two scores and Trace Meyer returned an interception for a score and recovered a fumble as well.