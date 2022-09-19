Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sumner-Fredericksburg went 3-0 in pool play at the Dike-New Hartford tournament but fell to Osage in a semifinal to exit before the championship match.

The Cougars (16-5) beat Denver (18-21, 21-17, 15-11), Van Meter (21-18, 21-16) and Center Point-Urbana (21-19, 21-16). They lost to the Green Devils, 25-20, 25-23.

