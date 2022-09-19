Sumner-Fredericksburg went 3-0 in pool play at the Dike-New Hartford tournament but fell to Osage in a semifinal to exit before the championship match.
The Cougars (16-5) beat Denver (18-21, 21-17, 15-11), Van Meter (21-18, 21-16) and Center Point-Urbana (21-19, 21-16). They lost to the Green Devils, 25-20, 25-23.
During the tournament, junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott surpassed 1,000 kills. She finished with 53 kills, 29 digs, three aces and two blocks.
“Reaching 1000 kills felt pretty good, but it only makes me anxious for more,” Elliott said. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates. The team played really well in the morning … (it) is starting to come together. We’ve really been focusing on trying to control our side of the net and limit our unforced errors.”
Morgan Block added 21 digs, 11 kills and 3.5 blocks and Payten Seehase garnered 35 assists, 14 digs, 12 kills, three aces and 1.5 blocks.