Sumner-Fredericksburg junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott was named to the IGHSAU Class 2A all-tournament team after the 2A championship ended.
In Sumner’s one match, Elliott dropped 26 kills, eight digs, two aces and two block assists. She accrued a .323 attack percentage.
Elliott’s 26 kills tied for third-highest amongst all 2A hitters for a single-game total; Western Christian’s Abby VerBurg led the field with 30, in the same match against Elliott. Denver’s Kayla Knowles had 28 in the Cyclones’ loss, while VerBurg and Dike-New Hartford’s Payton Petersen each had 26 as well.
“I was definitely shocked at first because there are so many amazing players in our class,” Elliott said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team and the way we went out and performed at state. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without my amazing teammates. This group of girls and coaches is something special and we will be back.”
Petersen, VerBerg and Winterfeld were also named to the all-tournament team.