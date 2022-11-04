Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Isabelle

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott was named to the 2A all-tournament team.

 File photo

Sumner-Fredericksburg junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott was named to the IGHSAU Class 2A all-tournament team after the 2A championship ended.

In Sumner’s one match, Elliott dropped 26 kills, eight digs, two aces and two block assists. She accrued a .323 attack percentage.

