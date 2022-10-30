FORT DODGE — On the nose.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor stood next to head coach Alicia Jones. They discussed race strategy, a couple problem areas, and work done. Trainor had a specific spot in mind when it came to the 2A girls state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in John F. Kennedy Park on Friday afternoon.
The junior wanted fifth place, and she was fifth by two seconds. The two-time top 10 state placewinner (ninth, 1A, 2021) closed the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 51 seconds.
Jesup’s Mackenzie Wilson, who Trainor has battled and run with all season, passed Trainor in the final 1.06 miles to place fourth by 4.5 seconds.
“I wanted top five, but I thought my time would be a little faster. It’s all right,” Trainor said. “I gave it my all, so that’s all I can ask for.”
She was fifth at each checkpoint, running the mile in 6:01.84, the second in 6:18.76 and the final 1.06 in 6:58.91. Trainor was one of six girls to break seven minutes over the final stretch.
“We were looking past just making it again. We wanted to move up the ladder in placing, and she did that. Almost cut it in half,” Jones said. “She did great. Our big goal was improving from last season, and she continued to do that all year.
“For her to hold to her expectations is huge.”