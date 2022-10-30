Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

XCSTATE416print.jpg

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor placed fifth at the Class 2A girl’s state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in John F. Kennedy Park on Friday in Fort Dodge.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

FORT DODGE — On the nose.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor stood next to head coach Alicia Jones. They discussed race strategy, a couple problem areas, and work done. Trainor had a specific spot in mind when it came to the 2A girls state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in John F. Kennedy Park on Friday afternoon.

