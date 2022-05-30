CEDAR FALLS — Where does one begin?
• Emma Koester, sitting with her teammates, saying “This rose smells so good.”
• Zoey Rhea’s two-handed shove of Morgan Brandt, when the realization set in Sumner-Fredericksburg was on its way to a state championship?
• Head coach Josh Krueger softly saying, “I’m overwhelmed” minutes before his freshman phenom began a playoff for overall medalist?
• Chloe Bolte trying to hide a monster grin while speaking slowly and succinctly after winning the playoff?
Or one begins exactly where one should — “Uh, we’re state champs,” crowed senior Morgan Brandt, the multisport standout who is headed to Iowa State’s volleyball program.
“Yes, we are,” she added as her teammates laughed.
The Cougars spent a good hour regaling themselves in the wake of their Class 2A championship Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Sumner beat New Hampton by nine strokes, 703-712, an achievement unlocked after coming from nine strokes behind on the tournament’s second day.
The Cougars claimed the school’s second state title, and first since 2006.
“We were what, nine strokes down? But we kinda wanted to be there,” Brandt said. “We talked about how we don’t have any pressure because we’re not in first right now. We’re chasing.
Added Zoey Rhea, “They had the pressure on them. We wanted them to think that their state championship was on the line.”
It went from nine back to three, then 11, then back and forth as the live scoring system wasn’t kept up with for a bit. Suddenly, with Rhea and Emma Koester and Ava Schult in, it became clear. The teams were tied as Brandt and Sanja Noehl were traversing their final three holes.
Brandt put out one last superstar athlete performance on the 18th. It was believed she needed a par on the final hole for the Cougars to have any shot, but her gigantic drive on 18 was right of the fairway, close to being on the No. 7 fairway.
“I was playing in different fairways all day; I could never keep the ball in the (correct) fairway,” she said. “I was always working from the rough. I drove it far enough that there was a gap. So I just bombed it over the sand and it turned out good for me.”
The approach shot put her within a few feet of the hole, and she two-putted for par and an 85. It was one better Noehl.
“I asked (head coach) Josh (Krueger) on 16 or 17, so I was almost done and doing pretty good,” Brandt said. “I was like, ‘Where do we stand? Are we close? Where are we at with New Hampton?’
“He gave me the driest answer ever. He was like, ‘Eh.’ It felt shaky. He didn’t say it, but I could see it in his eyes. Or his face.”
It wasn’t the first time the longtime S-F coach was reticent with his players Friday. Krueger, who won an individual 2A title in 2004 after being part of a team threepeat from 2001-2003, effectively spent his day telling the golfers to just concentrate on himself.
In his own particular way.
“I didn’t have my greatest front nine and I had no idea (what our score was),” senior Katie Reno said. “I wasn’t thinking about where we were, just thinking about getting the lowest team score possible. I asked Josh, ‘How is Morgan doing?’ Because she could have a really good day, and we all know it.
“He goes, ‘Well, she’s doing better than you.’ And I knew it was going to be a good day when I heard that.”
Reno followed Brandt with a 90, two behind Chickasaw playing partner Lauren Nuss.
Rhea’s 97 beat New Hampton No. 4 Kinsli Dahl by two strokes to regain the one-stroke lead.
“Zoey’s face when I came in,” Brandt said. “I knew we had it good then.”
Others weren’t so sure — or didn’t want to get too caught up.
“Even with Katie, ‘Oh, you need to make this putt,’” Koester said. “It was so nerve-wracking I couldn’t even look. Then I hear Jerry (Reno) start clapping and I was like, ‘OK, we’re good. We’re OK.’ Then Chloe sealed the deal.”
The individual state champion gave her team an emotional boost when she eagled the par-5 17. A text message from one parent to another was shared: “Chloe eagled 17!”
At the roundtable, eyes widened again as they recalled reaction: “Oh, gosh.”
“Yeah, that was awesome.”
“And that pin was hard.”
“I couldn’t believe it.”
Bolte came in with a 74 to Lydia Olson’s 91. to push a one-stroke lead to 12 and set off an hour of merriment. Round 1 was a 357, the next day was a 346. Bolte shot a 149, Brandt a 178 (18), Reno a 182 (19), Rhea a 194 (T32).
Koester shot a 215 and Ava Schult shot a 217 as they all placed 60th or better.
“They just shut up and did it,” Krueger said as the girls all laughed and cheered his bluntness.
“Success usually comes from good team cohesiveness. This was the best we’ve ever experienced.”