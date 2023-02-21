A year to heal.
A year to learn.
A year to recommit.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Paige Trainor spent the equivalent of the 2022-23 women’s wrestling season rehabbing her shoulder from a career of beatdowns and learning the intricacies of the sport from the other side of the equation.
Now she’s ready to get back into the action.
Trainor committed recently to wrestle for Division III Simpson College and head coach Jeff McGinness for the Storm’s second season in 2023-24.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Simpson wrestling family and grateful for the opportunity to continue my wrestling journey,” Trainor said. “I decided to jump back on the mat because I truly love wrestling and being a part of a team that feels like a family.
“The Sumner-Fredericksburg coaches were another part of my decision to wrestle because they showed belief in my ability to continue my wrestling career. I am so grateful for the group of coaches, teammates, family, and friends who have encouraged me along the way.”
Trainor aided head coach Alicia Jones and the Cougar girls wrestling program this season. She was in the corner for nearly every match of younger cousin Hillary’s junior season.
“Hopefully she is able to take what she knew/experienced as a wrestler and combine it with what she now gained as a coach to enhance her skill and mindset of the sport,” Jones said. “We hope she gets the chance to better herself and experience wrestling with success at the next level.
“She’s a great kid and representative for Cougar wrestling.”
Trainor wrestled for Sumner for multiple seasons and went 1-2 at the 2022 IWCOA state tournament.
“We were lucky to have the opportunity to work with her not only as an athlete but then again as a coach,” Jones said. “We are extremely proud of her and wish her the best.”
She joins Starmont’s Kari German as Iowans on the Storm’s roster.
“Coaching these (Sumner) girls was a great experience, and I enjoyed encouraging, motivating, and seeing the potential in them along their wrestling journey,” Trainor said. “But sitting in the corner only reminded me how much I miss being on the mat myself.”