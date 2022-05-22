Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DSC_5540print

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor nearly medaled in the 800-meter run Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

 GIDAL KAISER | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

By Gidal Kaiser

sports@oelweindailyregister.com

DES MOINES — Three-thousandths of a second.

Technically, it was 0.023 of a second that separated Hillary Trainor from a medal in the Class 2A 800-meter run Saturday at Drake Stadium. Of course, she was also 0.007 of a second from 10th, as well.

“It kind of frustrates me,” she said. “I should have gone a little harder maybe. Come back stronger next year; use it as a learning experience.”

Trainor’s first lap was 1:07.458 seconds, and her second was 1:15.536

“I knew I had to get out fast because I didn’t want to get boxed in. I’ve had trouble with that in that past. I tried to get out fast, then finish strong,” she said. “I’m happy I got to end my season down here and I think I PR’d, so that’s good.”

Trainor anchored the distance medley relay to 12th place (4:22.83) and helped the 1,600 relay place 23rd (4:17.31). The Cougar girls were 17th in the 400 relay (51.89) and 18th in the 800 relay (1:50.29).

Klay Seehase was 17th in the discus (132 feet, 8 inches) and Trey Nederhoff was 21st in the 800 (2:07.59) in individual boys events.

