SUMNER — Forfeits and falls dominated the mat.
It’s what will happen when smaller teams face both injury and full lineups.
Fortunately for the host, it was on the positive end of one of the dual results as it hosted Hudson and Oelwein.
Sumner claimed a 48-30 victory against North Iowa Cedar League East foe Oelwein, with every match ending in forfeit (five in Oelwein’s favor, four in Sumner’s) or pin (four for Sumner).
Brennan Blake (120), Noah Henderson (160), Kyle Kuhlmann (195) and Kaden Meyer (152) each snagged falls for the Cougars, with three of the four coming in the first period.
“I feel it went well. Our whole team fought hard,” Kuhlmann said. “We didn’t give up during a lot of the matches, and I feel we had some guys get better, too, if they won or lost.”
Added Grant Henderson, “We had some losses, but overall, I thought we did pretty good. I’m proud of our team. We took a good ‘W’ tonight and I’m glad we got one.”
Oelwein head coach Dalton Lape noted Tuesday that his team just needed to get healthy after three starters missed that triangular. All he could do Thursday was chuckle in frustration as two other starters were injured in the opener against Hudson.
One hundred eighty-two pounder Nolan Lamphier was injured trying to escape late in the third period of a 5-5 match. He slipped while trying for an escape while moving away from Hudson’s Andrew Gaudian, crashing into the Pirates row of chairs.
At 106 pounds, Kale Berinobis — who missed Tuesday’s dual — reinjured his shoulder while leading 4-1 in the third period.
“We just can’t seem to catch a break,” Lape said.
The Huskies’ won just once in a 78-6 loss to the Pirates. Freshman Spencer Michels broke the skid with a 59-second pin of Colin Olson.
Hudson walked away with two victories, beating Sumner, 63-18.
Grant Henderson and Kuhlmann claimed pins, as did Ryder Larson (126).
“With only 11 guys on the roster, every match counts,” head coach Jeff Meyer said. “We’re trying to go out and get every win we can individually and make the team effort happen. I’m happy for our kids to get our first dual win. Hopefully we can build off that momentum into Saturday.”
