The buzzer sounded and a glance at the clock provided a window into two worlds.
One world was Oelwein’s, where a four-point deficit at the end of a quarter was the product of hard defense that helped the home team overcome not scoring until the final 44 seconds of the frame.
Another world was Sumner-Fredericksburg’s, where rushing on offense led to myriad misses after it took a six-point lead two minutes into the contest.
The visiting team took control over the game’s duration to claim a 57-29 North Iowa Cedar League East victory Monday.
“It definitely gets really frustrating, but you have to push through and just keep playing good defense,” senior Katie Reno said of a first quarter where they led 9-5 on her buzzer-beating 3-pointer. “We just had to slow down our offense more, move the ball around more. Work to get more of an open look.”
The Cougars (14-4, 5-2) went 1 for 6 on its first possession. They grabbed five offensive rebounds but missed five shots, including three point-blank putbacks.
“It was crazy,” head coach Kevin Bergman said of the possession. “That’s what I told the other three coaches, I said, ‘Oh, it’s going to be one of those nights.’ But we kept battling.”
Sumner made three straight shots — Morgan Brandt’s putback, a shot in the paint from Isabelle Elliott and a Kayla Paulus jumper — for a 6-0 lead but went 0 for 6 with four turnovers before Reno’s make.
“You have to keep believing in yourself,” Bergman said. “Shooters shoot, right? You must trust yourself you can do it. You’re going to miss some, I understand. But you have to be ready to keep shooting the ball.”
The Huskies (2-16, 0-6) closed within 6-3 on Malayna Kiel’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Emma Smock’s steal and score drew the club within 6-5.
Maria Rael closed the gap to 9-8 with a 3 that began the second quarter before the Cougars reeled off a 12-0 run to take control at 21-8.
“We came out in a diamond and one, switched it up to a triangle and two when their good shooter (Saela Steege) came in and we played some sagging man,” Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak said. “Early on, we did a good job of limiting them to one shot per possession.
“We just couldn’t buy a bucket. Felt like there was a lid on the hoop for a while.”
Sumner’s takeover run came off a jumper form Jana Meyer, a 3 from Alivia Lange, five points from Brandt and a Steege steal and layup.
“We tried to look to the inside more, definitely,” Paulus said of the second-quarter push. “Sometimes we like to force it right away rather than pas it in, pas it back out a few times.”
The Cougars led 25-11 at halftime. They scored 16 points apiece in the final three frames while holding Oelwein to single digits each quarter. Bergman’s advice to his team was to keep the defensive effort up until the shots began to fall.
Sumner shot 4 for 14 in the opening quarter and 22 for 57 for the game.
“You have to keep them from scoring if you’re not scoring,” Reno said.
Rael hit a pair of 3s to lead Oelwein with six points. Kiel, Maddie McShane and Smock each scored four. Libby Gearhart and Jillian Prouty both hit one 3.
“(Malayna) is a very good ballplayer,” Bergman said. “She does a good job. I thought she got a little frustrated (offensively), our girls did a good job defending her. And they had a couple other girls hit shots that kept them in the ballgame. They did a nice job; Oelwein has a nice team, and they are getting better every year.”
Yessak feels the same way.
“We’ve been playing much, much better since Christmas,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to coach this group; they are starting to see some things and we’ve gotten a lot better with this group.”