FAIRBANK — The student section was live.
Wapsie Valley’s Taylor Schneider dropped a kill, then the freshman right-side hitter combined with junior middle blocker Kylee Moulds to give the Warriors a one-point edge in the third set.
The Warriors student section erupted in boisterousness.
Then, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott roared back.
The Cougar senior and University of Northern Iowa commit reeled off six kills on seven consecutive kill attempts, and the Cougars suddenly led by four. Wapsie later whittled the margin to one, but Elliott dropped her 23rd kill of the match to spark an end run and close a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 North Iowa Cedar League East sweep Tuesday.
“Coming in, we knew it was going to be a tough match,” setter Alexa Buhman said. “They put up a fight, were very scrappy. We just placed balls where they weren’t.”
“The third set, we started really to hone in and be more of an offensive threat,” Wapsie head coach Austin Shepherd said. “That’s something we weren’t doing (the first two sets). We were getting the passes up (for kill attempts), we just weren’t finding ways to score until that third set. That really helped us out.”
It was 13-9, Sumner (7-2, 2-0) after Elliott’s game-turning run. The Cougars went up five (18-13) as a Warrior service error led to an Addison Murray kill, then combination block with Alexa Buhman.
Wapsie (8-5, 1-1) closed to a three-point deficit (18-15) on kills from Taylor Buhr and Schneider. Later, another Buhr kill opened a four-point spurt that closed with a Peyton Curley ace and a 21-20 scoreline.
Elliott got her final kill and a Warrior attack error saw the host go down by three points. Buhr’s final of 11 kills was gently tipped over for a 23-21 score, but kills from Morgan Block and Brielle Volker ended the match.
Volker let out a yell when the ball touched ground.
“Honestly, it felt awesome,” Volker said. “I had a slow night, especially in the front row, playing with a Division 1 commit (in Elliott), Morgan Block, who’s awesome, and our great middles. Getting to finish it with a last hit felt great.”
The host closed within 10-7 in the second set before the visitor ran off three points. Kylee Moulds’ block drew the Warriors within 16-12, but four Cougar kills and two attack errors pushed Sumner to a 22-12 lead.
Later, Block’s ace closed the second set.
“We stayed together as a team,” Volker said. “It was all of us together … we came together to get it done in three.”
Avery Jones had 19 assists and eight digs for Wapsie, which also got four kills and a block assist from Schneider and three kills apiece from Anna Curley, Ella Morarend and Moulds. Kalle Voy and Peyton Curley dropped two aces and Anna Curley chipped in one.
Though the home team only snagged two total blocks, Shepherd was impressed his squad worked at the net.
“We haven’t done a ton of blocking now, not a ton of focus on that, but I felt we were really strong with how we were right there on (Elliott),” he said. “We were getting the digs, getting the block touches on Belle, and that’s what we needed to do — just slow her down. She’s going to get her kills.”
Sumner’s Block contributed 18 digs and eight kills while Buhman added 37 assists and six kills. Zoey Rhea (two), Murray and Volker garnered aces and the Cougars accrued five blocks.
“We wanted it done in three, and it was a big game,” Volker said. “Tons of fans came out for both teams, and we wanted to put on a show for them and get it done for ourselves, the community and the school.”