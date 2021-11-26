A panel of six area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes and votes were tallied afterward.
Twenty-five of the 31 nominees received votes. Three full teams and an honorable mention list were created.
Regional finalists Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley each garnered three first-teamers, and a Starmont hitter snagged the final spot. Five schools were represented by five of the six schools and all four honorable mention honorees were from different schools.
ODR Player of the Year Morgan Brandt is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2021 All-ODR volleyball teams.
First team
Lydia Imbrogno, WV, Sr., OH
37 matches, 331 kills, 285 digs, 44 aces, 36 assists, 33 total blocks
“Lydia has had a great senior season, reaching two major milestones of 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. She really stepped into her senior leadership role to help this team reach many goals this season.” — head coach Austin Shepherd
Isabelle Elliot, S-F, Jr., OH/RS
41 matches, 380 kills, 181 digs, 25.5 total blocks, 24 aces, nine assists
“She’s just a sophomore and is really, really good already. The sky is the limit for her.” — head coach Tori Sorenson
Alivia Lange, S-F, Jr., L
40 matches, 447 digs, 89 assists, 52 aces, three kills
“Liv is an individual that is a perfectionist, and she’s tenacious and she has a work ethic that I would say few people outside of our team have. She’s so intelligent and so driven that she can hear it, listen, and process it right away.” — Sorensen
Sydney Matthias, WV, Jr., S
37 matches, 727 assists, 202 digs, 74 kills, 36 aces, 10.5 total blocks
“She has done a great job with our offense and moving the ball around. We were able to run a lot of different set plays which was exciting to do.” — Shepherd
Emma Jones, WV, Jr., L
37 matches, 366 digs, 63 assists, 29 aces
“She has a lot of control on the defensive and is quick to react. She steps in without hesitation for that 2nd ball when needed to set our offense up for an attack.” — Shepherd
Macy Hiemes, STAR, Sr., OH
275 kills, 141 digs, 25 aces, 11.5 total blocks
“Macy was a four-year letterwinner who is highly motivated and passionate about volleyball, has led the team the last three years in kills and has set a great example to our younger players.” — head coach Robert Goedken
Second team
Hannah Knight, WV, Jr., OH/DS
37 matches, 295 digs, 140 kills, 49 aces, 25 assists, 9.5 total blocks
“She is the type of player who is willing to find a way to not let the ball touch the floor. Her speed and determination is contagious. At the service line she is a major weapon of ours, scoring many aces and keeping teams out of system.” — Shepherd
Mallory Vaske, STAR, Sr., L
312 digs, 41 assists, 30 total blocks, 16 aces, 4 kills
“Mallory was a four-year year letterwinner who is a great defensive player and reached her 1,000th dig this season. She works hard and has been committed to our program.” — Goedken
Zaida Moore, NFV, Sr., S
30 matches, 423 assists, 166 digs, 84 kills, eight total blocks
“Zaida also came out this year with a different mindset and work ethic that we haven’t seen before from her. She really tried to make every rep count in practice, and it showed in games.” — head coach Jennifer Lee
Payten Seehase, S-F, Jr., S/RS
41 matches, 239 digs, 83 kills, 42 assists, 18 aces, 11 total blocks
“Payten is in her third year on varsity playing a major role, and her first as going all the way around where she’s both hitting and setting. She’s had to play a number of roles.” — Sorenson
Whitney Tegtmeier, S-F, Sr., MB/RS
41 matches, 89 kills, 58.5 total blocks, 21 digs
“Whitney put in the work and stuck it out and did what she needed to do. She’s a great example for any of the younger ones.” — Sorenson
Tessa Halverson, NFV, Sr., OH/MB
30 matches, 201 kills, 91 digs, 10 total blocks, eight assists
“Tessa was determined and wanted to be successful this season not only individually, but she wanted her team to succeed.” — Lee
Abby Squires, WC, Jr., MB
25 matches, 158 kills, 158 digs, 49 assists, 39 total blocks, 16 aces
“Abby was and is a huge asset to the team. I can put her in any position and know she is going to do a great job and always with a smile on her face.” — head coach Abby Block
Third Team
Becca Platte, WV, Sr., RH/DS
37 matches, 276 digs, 148 kills, 19 assists, 22 aces, 9.5 blocks
Mackenzie Curtis, STAR, Sr., S/MB
369 assists, 194 digs, 146 kills, 20 aces, 18.5 blocks
Alyssa Bohr, NFV, Sr., MB/OH
30 matches, 199 digs, 110 kills, 20.5 total blocks, 16 assists
Falynn Buehler, OEL, Sr., S/MB
21 matches, 78 assists, 44 kills, 16 aces, two total blocks
Kalvyn Rosengarten, WV, Jr., MB
33 matches, 136 kills, 31.5 blocks, 29 digs, four assists, two aces
Gracie Jones, S-F, Sr., DS
41 matches, 200 digs, 30 aces, 18 assists
Emily Schuhmacher, STAR, Sr., OH/DS
340 digs, 139 kills, 10 aces, 8 assists, one total block