Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily Register cross-country teams based on postseason results. There are seven spots on each team.
Runner of the Year Hillary Trainor is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2021 All-Oelwein Daily Register cross-country team.
First team
Brylee Bellis, WV
32nd Class 1A meet, 7th CR SQM
“Brylee is a first-time XC runner who came out a couple weeks into the season and ended up our top runner at the state meet. She’s an extremely hard worker, great leader and teammate.” — Justin Davie, head coach
Ava VanDaele, WV
40th Class 1A meet, 4th CR SQM
“A returning state runner from last year, she is a very hard worker and leads by example but still brings a lightheartedness to practice. She took major strides in the mental aspect of competing this year.” — Davie
Lily Mayo, Jr., S-F
47th Class 1A meet, 8th NC SQM
“Lily took the reins at the beginning of the season as our experienced leader and guided her teammates all year long. She’s always working hard and is a great role model.” — head coach Alicia Jones
Makenzie Plagman, Sr., Starmont-WC
83rd Class 2A meet, 13th ANA SQM
“Makenzie has been a true student of the sport. She understands the purpose of workouts and has been a consistent cog in Starmont-West Central’s success.” — Gruman
Sydnie Martin, Sr., WV
58th Class 1A meet, 9th CR SQM
“Sydnie has been the leader of the program for four years. She overcame an injury the last quarter of the season to be able to run at state.” — Davie
Saela Steege, Fr., S-F
59th Class 1A meet, 6th NC SQM
“Saela is fearless. She is not afraid of a little competition and is always going to give it everything she has.” — Jones
Second team
Sophie Boehmler, Soph., S-F
114th Class 1A meet, 16th NC SQM
“Sophie was our reliable number four all year; she just continued to do her job from race to race. She was not afraid to push a little harder, get out of her comfort zone.” — Jones
Emersen Warnke, Soph., S-F
119th Class 1A meet, 18th NC SQM
“Emersen was determined to earn her varsity spot back and did after an injury. She stayed tough, really buckled down at the end and played a key role for us at district.” — Jones
Jaylin May, WV
127th Class 1A meet, 28th CR SQM
“She’s a naturally gifted runner with a bright future ahead. She had a major impact as soon as she came out and made big moves at district to pass a number of girls the last half mile to help qualify.” — Davie
Abby Zabel, Jr., S-F
135th Class 1A meet,
31st NC SQM
“Abby is a hard worker. She is determined and her dedication this past summer really paid off. She was by far our most improved runner.” — Jones
Jana Meyer, Soph., S-F
137th Class 1A meet, 27th NC SQM
“Jana is limitless. As a newcomer, she is just getting started in feeling things out and seeing what she can do. Another kiddo who is willing to work hard and give it her all.” — Jones
Hailey Eitzenhefer, WV
141st Class 1A meet, 36th CR SQM
“She battled through some different health and injury issues to really come on at the end of the year. She passed a lot of girls the last half mile at district.” — Davie
Dakota East, WV
143rd Class 1A meet, 48th CR SQM
“Soft spoken and humble, she wasn’t happy with her times the first half but really came on late. She has a chance to make a big jump next year.” — Davie
Mary Bodensteiner, WV
146th Class 1A meet, 37th CR SQM
“A four-year senior, she brings a positive attitude and fun vibe to practice and is a great mentor. She flew back early from the National FFA convention to run at state, which portrays her loyalty and dedication to the team.” — Davie