It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Golf
Boys
Ethan Anderson, Oelwein: The freshman averaged a 40.67 as the Huskies went 3-2 on the week.
Parker Landsgard, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged a 45.5 as the Warriors went 1-2 on the week.
Brandon Tournier, Oel: The freshman averaged a 40.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman won medalist honors twice as the Cougars won a dual and an 18-hole tournament.
Claire Cummings, North Fayette Valley: The senior claimed runner-up honors twice as the TigerHawks went 1-1-1 between a dual and 18-hole triangular.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior averaged a 47.3 as the Warriors placed fourth in a nine-hole tournament and went 1-2 on the week.
Madeline McShane, Oel: The senior averaged a 53 as the Huskies went 3-0 in winning a dual and triangular.
Hannah Patrick, Oel: The freshman averaged a 47.5.
Katie Reno, S-F: The senior was runner-up during a dual and 18-hole tournament.
Soccer
Boys
Andre Fuentes, NFV: The sophomore put down a hat trick and two assists in the TigerHawks’ lone win.
Girls
Makenna Grove, NFV: The junior accumulated three assists as the TigerHawks went 1-1.
Kaelyn Elsbernd, NFV: The freshman accumulated two goals and two assists.
Track and field
Boys
Ayden Burrow, NFV: The freshman won the 100 hurdles (16.06) during the Waukon Co-Ed Relays.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior won the discus (148-2) during the Waukon Co-Ed Relays.
Holten Robinson, WV: The senior won the 200 (23.39) during the Waukon Co-Ed Relays.
Christian Stoler, Oel: The senior won won the discus (131 feet, 6 inches) and shot put (42-4.75) at the Grundy Center Co-Ed Invitational.
Wapsie Valley relays: The Warriors won the shuttle hurdle, sprint medley and 1,600 relays during the Waukon Co-Ed Relays.
Girls
Falynn Buehler, Oel: The senior won the 400 (1:06.28) and helped the 400 relay (Natalie Crandall, Maddi Vawter) win at the Grundy Center Coed Invitational.
Malayna Kiel, Oel: The senior won the 100 hurdles (16.39) and helped the 400 relay win at the Grundy Center Coed Invitational.
S-F individuals: Isabelle Elliott (discus, 82-8.5), Sasha Gitch (100, 28.13), Hillary Trainor (800, 2:35.57) and Willow Ziegler (400, 1:08.31) all grabbed first place at the Clayton Ridge Invitational.
Gitch also won the 200 (28.31) at the North Butler Invitational.
S-F relay crews: The Cougars won the 800, 1,600, sprint medley and distance medley relays at the Clayton Ridge Invitational. The 400 relay (55.1) won the North Butler Invitational.
Wapsie Valley sprint medley: Jaylin May, Hannah Knight, Peyton Curley and Sydnie Martin won the sprint medley (1:56.46) at the Lady Simons Relays in Dike.
Tennis
Boys
Colton Roete, Oel: The senior claimed the Huskies’ only match win as Oelwein went 0-2.
Girls
Morgan Alber and Laney Smith, Oel: The seniors claimed the Huskies’ only match win in an 8-1 loss.