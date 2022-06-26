SUMNER — It ‘skipped’ a generation.
It has come back with a ferocity.
Jim Salsbury was a PGA professional at some point in his life, then served as the municipal golf pro at the now-defunct Credit Island Golf Course in Davenport for 20 years. His son, Tom, was also an avid golfer.
Sitting in the attic of Sarah Bolte’s house amongst whatever else one puts in an attic is a few of her father and grandfather’s old clubs. The lot includes a few old woods made of, well, wood.
Occasionally, Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Chloe Bolte — Sarah’s daughter and the granddaughter of Tom and great-granddaughter of Jim — will admire the old clubs, and even take a cut or two with a couple.
“I think it’s neat, because she doesn’t golf,” Bolte said of her mother. “(Jim and Tom) did, and now I can. I do. It’s neat we trace it that far back.”
The younger Bolte tornadoed through Class 2A in her rookie season, winning four consecutive postseason medalist honors and helping the Cougars claim their first state championship since 2006.
Bolte was medalist at the North Iowa Cedar League meet, the Dike-New Hartford sub-regional, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows regional and the 2A meet to cap a year in which she averaged a 40.57 during seven nine-hole rounds, a 76.75 during four 18-hole rounds and shot season-lows of 35 (nine holes) and 74 (18).
All four marks were top in Class 2A and top-20 amongst all classes, as is the 40.47 composite average.
“I … you know, I’m very impressed,” head coach Josh Krueger responded when asked what more he could say about the phenom.
“Very, very impressed. She is very young, yet … I know our school has never seen this kind of freshman year out of a golfer. Maybe schools across the state, too.”
Bolte never met Jim, nor Tom. She knows of their proclivity on the course and has a cardinal headcover as a representation of Tom (No, he didn’t go to Iowa State, as many assume). But that’s not necessarily what pushed her.
It was spending time with her father, Ben.
“My dad and I just came up her occasionally when I was younger, and he saw I could hit the ball pretty solid,” Chloe said. “He found help in people who knew what was going on in the game. He knew he didn’t know the right things and wanted to teach me the right things.
“It was going places, enjoying playing with my dad and his friends and some of our other family members. I found a lot of fun in that and kept on going. Once I saw what I could kind of do, I thought, ‘Wow, maybe I should work at this a little bit, see where we can go.’”
Krueger watched Chloe participate in several area and state-wide youth camps, including ones in Sumner and Fredericksburg, and in non-high school events.
“What she’s been able to do — I’m not surprised, because I see how much hard work she’s put in throughout the years,” he said. “In essence, she’s like a sponge. She soaks up everything, which is (a quote) straight from her mother, and I agree. Loves the game, loves everything about it.
“You put all that together and you realize, well, that’s just how this happened. All that kind of explains it.”
Bolte walked off the course after most dual and triangulars as the medalist. She tied for third during a six-team tournament in Grundy Center, but that was her lone blemish through a 21-day stretch to close the season.
“Impressive. Beyond her years, in a sense,” Krueger said. “Part of the growth I saw out of Chloe this year was honestly more between the ears. This kind of maturity usually takes quite a few years to find.
“She was able to mature a lot in (regard to) course management and decision making and confidence in just a couple months.”
Bolte was named the 2020 Iowa PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year and has played in at least seven events per year; she’s at three so far with roughly two months remaining. She’s seen courses all around the state consistently and heads to Meadowbrook, Sumner’s course across from the school complex, at a moment’s notice to tinker.
“I got over the hurdles I had early in the year,” Bolte said of making improvement. “I didn’t know how to hit low shots into greens that run out more, and I’ve used them everywhere. That’s even how I chipped in at state; I used a lower shot and didn’t try to throw it up high.”
A signature of Bolte’s season was the presence of assistant coach Jalen Tranbarger. The tale: Tranbarger offered to walk with any player who wanted company at the beginning of the season. Bolte spoke up.
“It’s nice to have someone there to spew your ideas (at), bounce your ideas off of,” she said. “‘Hey, what do you think of this?’ I’m developing a ton of different shots in my bag; I figured who better than him to help me out?
“He’s played high school golf (Sumner), college golf (Upper Iowa), he’s played all these courses we go to. Why don’t I bounce my ideas off him so I can learn from what he says, he sees?”
The partnership turned into history. So, what more can you say?
“Just keep working on every little piece of my game,” Bolte said. “Get more consistent. Put in a lot of time in the off-season, year-round, to get to where I want to be next year.”