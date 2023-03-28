Three L’s.
Three L’s?
Lob. Leadership. Learning.
The first was a new implement to Isabelle Elliott’s on-court presence.
The second represented an off-court advancement.
The third is how the first and second evolved for the Sumner-Fredericksburg center.
The junior exploded onto the scene this season and took over the main do-everything role for Sumner-Fredericksburg (14-8). She averaged 19.2 points and 14.6 rebounds, adding two assists, 1.5 steals and one block. She shot 58.2 percent from the field and was the catalyst as the Cougars won the North Iowa Cedar League East division (7-1) by one game.
Elliott was named a unanimous first team All-NICL East selection and to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-Region 5 team. She doubled up her total points (211 to 422) and rebounds (157 to 321) from her sophomore to junior seasons.
She was also voted the All-Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year based on a vote of the ODR sports staff and area coaches.
“I’ve been used to playing with the upperclassmen (that graduated) and looking up to them, especially Morgan (Brandt). Looking up to her, playing with her,” Elliott said. “Now it’s finally the time where I’m playing with girls my own age (on varsity), getting to play more with friends I’ve play sports with since middle school, and even younger than that.”
Elliott went from second banana to nearly every ingredient in the banana split.
“We talked about it a little bit, being that go-to person and being a leader out there,” head coach Kevin Bergman said. “She did a very good job (of it) this year, especially helping the younger kids.
“Just being the worker she is, it’ll definitely pay off for her to have this year, and, next year, she’ll be even better yet.”
Elliott, a Division I volleyball prospect who has committed to playing for the University of Northern Iowa, got a taste of playing up a level (i.e., without Brandt and other seniors from last season) during a state-tournament qualifying volleyball season. Shifting from one hardcourt season to the next didn’t seem that daunting.
“Just coming to practice and games every night being prepared and ready to play was really important,” Elliott said. “From volleyball, it was a very quick turnaround. Going from volleyball to basketball, I knew since I am an upperclassman and I don’t have those people like Morgan to take me under her wing, I was like, ‘OK, I need to come in focused and work hard and good things will come.’”
Elliott played a few AAU basketball games, when she found the time, between her AAU volleyball schedule.
With those brief appearances came a full workload, which helped her post game and fed her on-court aggressiveness.
Becoming more of a leader in volleyball, on and off the court, led to a smooth transition when sports changed.
“She pretty much hit it. Coming in from volleyball, she was formed,” Bergman said. “She was the go-to person, especially with how this season ended up, losing Saela when we did and losing Liv at the end. She was like that in volleyball, too, the go-to person on offense. Accepting that role is not easy, but she handled it very well this year in both sports.”
Elliott drew upon lessons learned from Brandt, Reno, teammate Alivia Lange and others as a guide.
“Being an upperclassman, it’s taking on that leadership role,” Elliott noted. “Instead of looking to others, I have to kind of take it upon myself and just be that good role model for the younger girls. That’s where I learned it: Working hard, putting in time, was (a lesson) from the people I look up to. Now, I want to be that person for the younger kids.”
From day one, another realization came: Being the Cougars’ focal point meant drawing the defense. Double, sometimes triple teams. A few stretches where Elliott receives the ball, and four, for example, South Winneshiek defenders encircle her.
“With double teams and stuff, it can get frustrating at times,” Elliott said. “We definitely worked on, in practices, kicking it back out right away and re-positioning, which was — I trusted my teammates if they were going to throw up a shot.
“I always told them, ‘Just keep shooting. I’ll get you rebounds or I’ll get the rebound.’ … That’s when you trust your teammates, they’re going to have your back. I think when the other girls are on, that’s when we all play really, really good because we all work together.”
As another option to combat multiple defenders, she learned a few new moves. Utilizing her jumping ability, she worked on perfecting an alley-oop style lob catch just inside the paint. She’d catch the ball, barely touch the ground and go back up with the ball.
“I think the coaches did a good job of teaching me different moves. Like that lob (move), I’ve never used to do that until this year,” she said. “It was very useful. Finally, teams kind of picked up on it. But we still used it. I still scored off it.”
Another switch flipped when she began to realize attitude and leadership are intertwined.
“Probably just the importance of staying positive, no matter what,” she said of what she learned about herself. “As a leader, it’s like — I feel like if I were younger and I heard in the locker room, people saying ‘Oh, I don’t want to go to practice tonight’ or ‘Oh, I don’t want to do this,’ it’s kind of draining.
“We’ve talked about — some of the seniors and I have talked (to the team) about just trying to stay coachable. Just listen and accept what they are saying, in every single sport. Being coachable is a very important thing as an athlete.”
Having wandered into a conversation with Bergman, Sumner track and field head coach Dan Leete perks up.
“Darn right it is,” he offered. “She’s an athlete. And a better kid.”
Bergman interjected: “She also gave me good news this basketball season.”
Leete: “Yeah?”
Bergman: “She’s coming out for softball this year.”
Elliott smiled as both coaches smirked.
“I have nothing else to do,” she said of rejoining after taking a season off. “And I want to be with my friends. I just want to be with my friends … and I missed it.”