Teacher-coach looked at student-athlete.
“Hillary’s a great athlete, no matter the sport,” Alicia Jones said as Hillary Trainor looked back at her coach.
Well, there was that one freshman volleyball season…
“You remember that? That’s how I got her to do cross-country,” Jones laughs as Trainor, the junior multi-sport standout, cracks a grin, then a chuckle.
It is one of the only times Trainor breaks while seated with her coach in a classroom, tape recorder rolling. Her demeanor can be best described, outwardly, publicly, as even keeled. Sure, there are times of frustration, and times of elation.
For the most part, however, Trainor’s demeanor outside of the actual arena of sport — this season, it’s a wrestling mat — is metronomic, never swaying above a timed, rhythmic beat.
It’s part of what makes her both a steadying force for her teammates and coaches, particularly Jones, and a standout athlete. Jones is Trainor’s direct coach for three sports — cross-country, track and wrestling — and has seen the development explode since Trainor’s sophomore year began. The athlete claimed fourth place and 40-plus victories at 105 pounds during her 2022-23 wrestling campaign, earned the school’s first IGHSAU regional championship and was named the Oelwein Daily Register girls wrestler of the year, the second of her junior year.
Two years after wrestling in 15 matches (7-8) and one after nearly doubling that number (19-10), Trainor went 43-6 during the IGHSAU’s first sanctioned season and improved upon her 100-pound fifth-place finish in 2022.
“Compared to last year, definitely more mat time,” was key, Trainor noted. “Having new partners this year, to get a different feel. Just having more experience, I think, helped.”
Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut served as Trainor’s everyday practice partner after the two schools drew into a co-op for girls wrestling, but sophomore Cami Judisch (115) drew into the mix as well as the trio pushed each other.
Trainor grew in stride from a technical base, as one expects. Her shot selection was better and more refined, both athlete and coach noted, and offense while in the top position leveled up.
“I do think Hillary, on her feet, was able to conquer that a little bit more,” Jones said. “She’s got a couple go-to shots, but in order to get to them, she has to work some different setups. I think that helped her, and helped us.
“It’s nice to be tough on top to where you can work different tilts in there, and she found that — she loves her armbar, and to work with that — she tried to work some different things before getting a pin.”
Another crucial element for both Trainor and the program came after Christmas. The two wrestling teams held joint practice sessions, with the coaching staffs teaching and critiquing the boys and girls as each team practiced with their respective gender.
“It helped both of our teams, just in our morale,” Jones said. “At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of newbies and the girls from Wapsie and that transition, plus our coaching staff helps with the middle school.
“(The joint workouts) improved the tempo and intensity of our practice. I think we grew as a whole, our boys and girls teams, because of it.”
Trainor watched herself improve from a different perspective. Much of it was technical and led to better shots, scramble work and work from the top, but Trainor also saw growth in her mental outlook toward the sport.
“Being in that room helped a lot,” she said. “Being able to see what they’re doing … them doing it, watching the boys do something made me realize the little things that are important. Being with the boys in the heart of practices really helped me.”
It’s not the only push Trainor has had. She’s participated in more AAU events and practices with Immortal Athletics. More experience, more work, more improvement.
“It goes back to the mat time,” Jones said. “She was able to gain confidence because she had that experience (last) offseason, (and) during the season. She knew what her go-to moves were, but scrambles and finding ulterior advantages, that made her better.
“I think offensively, she’s really cranked it up. Now I think we’re going to work to fill that other aspect — if we’re underneath, how can we score? It’s nice when a wrestler always feels confident that they can score from any position.”