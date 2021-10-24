It’s a daunting task.
But he wants it.
Oelwein assistant baseball coach Colin Morgan will take over as head coach in 2022, replacing former head coach and current cross-country head coach Jason Gearhart.
Gearhart guided the Huskies for 11 years, compiling a 150-173 record. He will stay on as an assistant coach.
“Not many coaches get the opportunity to return to coach where they played and that is special to me,” Morgan said. “Having both Jason and I be Oelwein baseball alumni and want to return to coach here I think speaks volumes about not only the program but also the community.”
The Huskies reached the Substate championship game in 2019, but fell 5-2 to New Hampton. Since then, the program has produced a 5-42 record.
Morgan has been Gearhart’s assistant for the past nine seasons, and also coached middle school football and basketball at both the middle school and high school levels.
“We are excited to have someone who is invested in our community, school, and students move into this head coaching position,” AD Jamie Harrings said. “Colin’s experience not only as an Oelwein graduate, but his experience as an assistant coach for so many years will help make this a seamless transition for our students and community.”
Morgan played for longtime coach Steve Sanders, whom Gearhart took over for, and was an All-State honoree. Morgan pitched for NIACC and Waldorf University, and earned degrees from NIACC, Waldorf University and Western Governors University.
“Having Jason stay on staff is going to be a huge asset, not only to the team but to me personally,” Morgan said. “I don’t know the exact year that coach Sanders started, but for roughly the last 40 years Oelwein baseball has only had two head coaches.
“To be selected as the third in that time frame is humbling. I can’t wait to get started.”
Baseball practice begins May 2, 2022.