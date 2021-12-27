A panel of six area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR teams. Nominees were based on coaches input and all-district lists.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention — via voting. The defensive team consists of 12 players: Four linemen, three linebackers, four defensive backs and a punter. Only one punter was submitted.
ODR Defensive Player of the Year Bowen Munger is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2021 All-ODR defensive football teams.
First team
Defensive line
Louis Hamlett, STAR, 12
(62.5 tackles, 58 solo, 13 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovered, A District 4 1st team)
“Louis built off of last season even stronger. His presence on the line will be missed next year.” — Starmont head coach Michael Augustine
Mason Harter, WV, 11
(57.5 tackles, 43 solo, 8 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 5 fumbles recovered, 2 interceptions, A District 3 1st team, IPSWA 2nd team DL)
“Mason was a player that continued to get better as the season went on. He locked down his side of the field. He pressured the quarterback and had many tackles behind the line of scrimmage.” — Wapsie Valley head coach Duane Foster
Israel Hernandez, NFV, 12
(49 tackles, 30 solo, 0.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 2A District 4 DL of the Year, IPSWA 2nd team OL)
Klay Seehase, S-F, 12
(52 tackles, 35 solo, 2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 1A District 4 1st team)
“Klay has been a monster on both sides of the ball for the Cougars for three years. Klay is an immense talent that truly will be missed, but we are very fortunate to have a player such as him go through our program.” — head coach Jacob Coyle
Linebackers
Hunter Kane, WV, 11
(65.5 tackles, 44 solo, 4 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, A District 3 1st team)
“Hunter was another player that turned up his game as the season went on. A leader in the middle and an aggressive player.” — Foster
Tyler Menne, NFV, 11
(50.5 tackles, 31 solo, 7 tackles for loss, 2A District 4 1st team)
Defensive backs
Jacob Germann, NFV, 12
(34.5 tackles, 25 solo, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2A District 4 1st team)
Anthony King, STAR, 10
(34 tackles, 32 solo, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, A District 4 honorable mention)
“Anthony adjusted well to being pulled up to varsity as a sophomore. He made big plays on both sides of the ball and in our return game. He has a lot of ability and I am excited to see how he grows next year.” —
Augustine
Dawson Schmit, WV, 11
(50.5 tackles, 44 solo, 6 interceptions, A District 3 1st team, IPSWA 2nd team DB)
“Dawson is a player that can do it all. He relies on his technique and speed. He does things he is coached to do that makes him successful on the field.” — Foster
Peyton Schmitz, S-F, 12
(55 tackles, 34 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovered, 2 interceptions, 1A District 4 1st team)
“Peyton is an extremely athletic and competitive young man who has shined on Friday nights for us. Peyton will leave big shoes to fill on offense, but even more in our defensive secondary.” — Coyle
Punter
Skyler Jaster, STAR, 12
(29 punts, 1,097 yards, 37.8 yards per punt, A District 4 2nd team)
“Skyler excels at kicking; it is all so natural to him. He isn’t one for counting off or pacing, that messes him up. He just knows where he has to be, and his leg swing is fluid for both kicking and punting.” — Augustine
Second team
Defensive line
Sawyer Beatty, STAR, 12 (21 tackles, 17 solo, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, A District 4 1st team)
Braxton Kuker, NFV, 11 (33 tackles, 25 solo, 5.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 2A District 4 1st team)
Blake Reichter, NFV, 11 (41.5 tackles, 26 solo, 3 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1fumble recovery, 2A District 4 1st team)
Colton Roete, OEL, 12 (34.5 tackles, 27 solo, 4 tackles for loss, 2A District 4 2nd team)
Linebackers
Brandon Cushion, WC, 11 (61.5 tackles, 43 solo, 1 sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, 8-man District 3 1st team)
Josh Ladeburg, OEL, 10 (36.5 tackles, 26 solo, 1 sack, 5 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, 2A District 4 2nd team)
Garrett Waterhouse, STAR, 12 (75 tackles, 70 solo, 1 sack, 7 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, A District 4 1st team)
Defensive backs
Nick Henry, STAR, 12 (16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, A District 4 2nd team)
Carter Jeanes, OEL, 11 (15.5 tackles, 12 solo, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, 2A District 4 honorable mention)
Trace Meyer, S-F, 11 (35.5 tackles, 24 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovered, 2 interceptions, 1A District 4 2nd team)
Wil Miller, NFV, 12 (34 tackles, 23 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, 2A District 4 2nd team)
Honorable Mention
Defensive line
Nathan Dolf, WC, 12 (20.5 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovered, 8-man District 3 honorable mention)
Garrison Houge, WC, 12 (31.5 tackles, 20 solo, 0.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss 8-man District 3 2nd team)
Linebackers
Jaymison Howard, S-F, 10 (35.5 tackles, 22 solo, 5 tackles for loss, 4 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, 1A District 4 honorable mention)
Jesse Jones, S-F, 10 (29.5 tackles, 21 solo, 4 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 1A District 4 honorable mention)
Braeden Knight, WV, 11 (43 tackles, 33 solo, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, 4 interceptions, A District 3 1st team)
Gavin Leistikow, WV, 12 (33.0 tackles, 21 solo, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, A District 3 2nd team)
Martin Rawson, LB, 12 (43.5 tackles, 26 solo, 10 tackles for loss, 2A District 4 2nd team)
Jacob Schoer, WV, 10 (39.5 tackles, 22 solo, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, A District 3 2nd team)
Jaxon Willems, S-F, 10 (42 tackles, 27 solo, 1 sack, 5 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, 1A District 4 2nd team)
Defensive backs
Braeden Ellis, NFV, 12 (29.5 tackles, 23 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2A District 4 honorable mention)
Creighton Houge, WC, 11 (31.5 tackles, 17 solo, 2 interceptions, 8-man District 3 honorable mention)