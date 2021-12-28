A panel of six area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR teams. Nominees were based on coaches input and all-district lists. Anyone on an all-district list was added.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention — via voting.
The offensive team consists of 12 players: Five linemen, three running backs, one quarterback, one wide receiver, one tight end, and one kicker.
ODR Offensive Player of the Year Kaleb White is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2021 All-ODR offensive football teams.
First team
Quarterback
White
Running backs
Tayler Luzum, NFV, 12
(101 carries, 875 yards, 8.7 yards per carry, 9 touchdowns, 5 receptions, 106 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2A District 4 1st team)
“I didn’t know what to expect in the beginning of the season. But as we got further into the season, the production became more natural.” — Luzum
Holten Robinson, WV, 12
(182 carries, 972 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns, 13 receptions, 202 yards, A District 3 1st team)
“Holten Robinson stepped up in a big way on both sides of the ball. He was an inexperienced ball carrier who continued to get better as the year went on. He also helped out our pass game when needed.” — head coach Duane Foster
Garrett Waterhouse, STAR, 12
(138 carries, 1,013 yards, 7.3 yards per carry, 12 touchdowns, A District 4 1st team)
“Garrett was a workhorse this year and worked his tail off to be able to improve as much as he did. We were able to lean on him on both sides of the ball and he sure delivered.” — head coach Mike Augustine
Offensive line
Bennett Christensen, S-F, 12
(1,895 yards of offense, 22 touchdowns, 1A District 4 honorable mention)
Kelton Loomis, NFV, 12
(3,872 yards of offense, 46 touchdowns, 2A District 4 1st team)
“There was a lot of work done by a lot of ‘behind-the-scenes’ guys. “It’s those guys putting the work in, a Kelton or Clay or Tyler or Jacob. We had a lot of guys who stood out, but everyone contributed to them being a success.” — head coach Justin Heins
Clay Moser, NFV, 11
(3,872 yards of offense, 46 touchdowns, 2A District 4 honorable mention)
Christian Stoler, OEL, 12
(1,975 yards of offense, 12 touchdowns, 2A District 4 1st team)
“Christian was a four-year starter for us. He has been a vital part of the team and has been a leader through his actions.” — head coach Bob Lape
Brady Weepie, WV, 11
(2,694 yards of offense, 29 touchdowns, A District 3 1st team)
“Brady Weepie was the leader of communication of our offensive line. He would make sure we were in the correct pass protection and did a great job opening up holes for our backs.” — Foster
Wide receiver
Logan Wescott, WC, 12
(29 receptions, 526 yards, 18.1 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns, 8-Man District 3 2nd team)
“Logan was very deserving of first team all-district but the selection model used by our district hurt him. He has a nose for the ball and often our QB’s threw it with the hopes he won the toss-up.” — head coach Steve Milder
Tight end
Wil Miller, NFV, 12
(8 receptions, 192 yards, 24 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns, 2A District 4 2nd team)
“Obviously when you finish at the top of the district you get a lot of guys recognized for their work. It’s kind of how it worked. It’s a testament to how they played.” — head coach Justin Heinz
Kicker
Luzum
(53 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks, 2,212 yards, 1-1 field goal, 2-3 extra points, 2A D4 Kicker of the Year)
“Kicking sort of comes natural with my background in soccer. I’ve enjoyed it all year and one of my favorite memories from the season came from the field goal against New Hampton in the first round to seal the deal.” — Luzum
Second team
Quarterback
Casey O’Donnell, WV, 11 (77-165, 46.7%, 872 yards, 11.3 yards per completion, 4 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 37 carries, 47 yards, 2 touchdowns, A District 3 2nd team)
Running backs
Brandon Cushion, WC, 11 (140 carries, 947 yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns, 5 receptions, 156 yards, 2 touchdowns, 8-man District 3 1st team)
Josh Ladeburg, OEL, 10 (140 carries, 675 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 5 touchdowns, 10 receptions, 168 yards, 1 touchdown, 2A District 4 2nd team)
Bowen Munger, STAR, 12 (139 carries, 767 yards, 5.5 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns, 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 touchdown, A District 4 1st team)
Offensive line
Hunter Ackerman, WV, 12 (2,694 yards of offense, 29 touchdowns, A District 3 2nd team)
Sawyer Beatty, STAR, 12 (2,231 yards of offense, 27 touchdowns, A District 4 2nd team)
Keegon Brown, WV, 11 (2,694 yards of offense, 29 touchdowns, A District 3 2nd team)
Louis Hamlett, STAR, 12 (2,231 yards of offense, 27 touchdowns, A District 4 2nd team)
Klay Seehase, S-F, 12 (1,895 yards of offense, 22 touchdowns)
Wide receiver
Anthony King, STAR, 10 (6 receptions, 79 yards, 13.2 yards per catch, 1 touchdown, A District 4 honorable mention)
Tight end
Ethan Weber, OEL, 12 (11 receptions, 151 yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 2A District 4 honorable mention)
Kicker
Skyler Jaster, STAR, 12 (29 kickoffs, 1,365 yards, 2-3 field goals, 13-15 extra points, A District 4 2nd team)
Honorable Mention
Quarterback
Carter Jeanes, OEL, 11 (31-79, 39.2%, 448 yards, 14.5 yards per completion, one touchdown, 8 interceptions, 38 carries, 124 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2A District 4 honorable mention)
Running backs
Kade Mitchell, S-F, 12 (83 carries, , 637 yards, 7.7 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns, 5 receptions, 17 yards, 1A District 4 1st team)
Offensive linemen
Jacob Goedken, STAR, 12 (2,231 yards of offense, 27 touchdowns, A District 4 honorable mention)
Ethan Hunt, S-F, 9 (1,895 yards of offense, 22 touchdowns)
Garrison Houge, WC, 12 (2,275 yards of offense, 27 touchdowns, 8-Man District 3 2nd team)
Harrison Pagel, S-F, 10 (1,895 yards of offense, 22 touchdowns)