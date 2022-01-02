The year 2021 brought about great sports accomplishments for regional prep programs and those connected to the local community. Area high schools and youth sports programs all had their fair share of triumphant moments.
Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser compiled a list of more than 30 accomplishments from the past 12 months and whittled it to 15.
Here are the Top 15 Sports Moments of 2021, arranged by school.
Wapsie Valley sets state record in sprint medley
The Class 1A record-setting run of 1 minute, 33.57 seconds needed just one word to get it kick-started: “Go.”
Dawson Schmit yelled it, Ethan Oltrogge compiled and that exchange opened Wapsie Valley’s third gold medal at the 1A state meet. The Class 1A sprint medley relay record was 1:33.83. Wapsie Valley shattered its seed time of 1:34.26 coming out of the middle lane.
Schmit handed off to Oltrogge to complete the 100-meter portions. Holten Robinson completed the 200 leg and handed off to Trevor Sauerbrei for the 400 anchor leg.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever. We knew coming in we had the top spot, we knew
we had to perform and we did just that,” Sauerbrei said between gasps of breath.
“(The meet record) was in the back of our mind even though our coach told us not to think about it. It’s hard not to do that.”
Wapsie Valley’s Meyer wins gold in high jump
His triumphant yell began to echo before he rolled off the mat.
Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer spent another 10 minutes or so waiting, but the high jump state championship that eluded him as a freshman was finally his.
“It’s been my goal ever since seventh grade, as soon as I started track,” Meyer said. “I knew I always had a good chance. Last year I thought I had a great chance but obviously COVID shut that down.
“I came back this year and it’s just insane.”
Meyer cleared a personal-best height of 6 feet, 5 inches on his first attempt Friday during the Class 1A event at Drake Stadium to best Tripoli’s Conner Piehl, Sidney’s Matthew Benedict and Stanton’s Jack Roberts. Meyer and Piehl came in tied for the best seed mark at 6-3, which Piehl and the others reached.
He opened at 5-11 and cleared every height on the first attempt, including 6-3 and 6-5. Six-6 foiled him as the backside crashed into the bar each time.
Wapsie Valley’s Sauerbrei earns two gold medals
All-District running back Trevor Sauerbrei’s breakaway speed helped him pile up 1,395 rushing yards in 2020.
It also gave the senior sprinter a state title.
Sauerbrei placed first in the Class 1A 400-meter dash at Drake Stadium. He clocked in at 50.1 seconds. Wapello’s Caden Thomas was the runner-up at 50.27.
Two years ago, Sauerbrei finished as the runner-up.
Sauerbrei became the Warriors’ first individual event state champion since Jake Goeller in 2014.
Propelled by the sprint medley gold and individual championship in the 400-meter dash and high jump, the Warriors placed fourth in 1A with 50 points. They were two behind third-place Earlham.
Wapsie Valley’s Schmit claims wrestling bronze
Schmit placed fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman, and if he couldn’t walk out with a state championship, he wanted to end on a win.
Schmit did, claiming the 113-pound bronze medal with a second-period pin of West Bend-Mallard’s Donavon Hanson. Hanson led 4-0, but Schmit (32-4) picked up two points on a reversal and angled for back points as the first period ended.
As the second period opened, Hanson chose to go neutral. Schmit earned a takedown 33 seconds into the period and held on for the pin a few seconds later.
“I’m pretty excited that I did end up higher than last year,” Schmit said. “That was one of my goals.
“If you lose (before the title match), you have to go for the next best thing.”
Wapsie Valley girls cross-country
13th in 2A
Wapsie Valley’s girls placed 13th in Class 2A with 257 points. The Warriors were two behind Newman Catholic during the race.
“Come down here to get 13th by two points?” head coach Justin Davie said. “It’s kind of where I thought we’d be. Just getting down here was awesome.
“I thought we ran pretty well. I’m just as proud of them either way.”
Junior Brylee Bellis placed 32nd, 16th for team scoring, in 21 minutes, 13.06 seconds. Sophomore Ava VanDaele was 40th (20, team scoring) in 21:26.55, with senior Sydnie Martin in 58th (33, team scoring) in 21:45.96.
Freshman Jaylin May (127th, 24:19.53, 87 team scoring) and senior Hailey Eitzenhefer (141th, 26:11.43, 101 team scoring) rounded out the team scoring.
Sophomore Dakota East (143rd, 26:12.07) and senior Mary Bodensteiner (146th, 26:37.15) were the sixth and seventh runners.
Wapsie Valley
football reaches quarterfinal
Sneaking into a party can be a thrilling experience.
It’s still a little painful when one gets removed.
Wapsie Valley’s season closed with a 12-0 Class A quarterfinal loss to East Buchanan. The Warriors (9-3) were one step from the semifinal round at the University of Northern Iowa’s UNI Dome.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” senior tailback Holten Robinson said. “We were never supposed to be here anyway. It says a lot we got here and I love all these guys and I love my coaches. I’ll never forget any of this.”
Robinson was injured on a 2-yard carry early in the second quarter and din’t get on the field until the final offensive drive. The Warriors still rotated carries between fullbacks Hunter Kane and Braden Knight, but had quarterback Casey O’Donnell pass 31 times. He threw four interceptions.
Wapsie hadn’t allowed more than six points a game during its nine-game win streak and its defense held firm most of the night. East Buchanan was 0 for 2 on fourth down and punted its three remaining fourth down situations. The Warriors also snuffed out both Buccaneer 2-point conversions.
Oelwein’s Kiel
finishes on the
podium at state
Oelwein’s Malayna Kiel laughed prior to her 100-meter hurdle finals.
The Class 2A state meet had brief periods of light rain, including a swift drizzle that came down during the 100 dash finals and ended just before her hurdles race.
“I learned a lot during cross-country from my coaches that if you’re mentally stronger than other people, sometimes that will get you higher,” Kiel said. “I already planned on running in the rain even though (weather apps) didn’t say it was going to.
“I knew it would (rain) because of my luck. I just kept in my own head.”
Kiel ran a 15.47 from lane 6 and placed fourth by 0.09 seconds. She was two-tenths of a second from bronze and 0.16 seconds faster than her preliminary time.
“A lot better than the 400,” she joked. “I think freshman me would think — I don’t know what she would think because this year I didn’t even think I’d get this far.”
Kiel walked away with five points and 38th place for her school. She placed 10th in the 400 hurdles.
Oelwein boys place fourth at state cross-country meet
Oelwien’s first state meet berth since 1999 came with a little bit of expectation from its group.
The Huskies performed above board on paper to place fourth at the 2A meet, even as its senior and emotional leader felt he underperformed and another runner ran with just one shoe for two miles.
Senior Jacob Sullivan had his shoe taken off around the mile-mark of the 3.1-mile race. He placed 82nd overall in 18 minutes 11.11 seconds, 0.25 seconds ahead of teammate Benjamin Driscoll.
They placed 55 and 56 for team scoring purposes and Oelwein scored 171 points.
The Huskies tied with Des Moines Christian but placed fourth on a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Driscoll’s team placement was 26 spots ahead of DMC’s Jaden Sisler.
“They showed a lot of courage today, all seven of them,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “To finish fourth, we beat several teams we hadn’t beat all year, obviously. It’s hard to describe in a short interview about how proud I am of their efforts today. They did phenomenal.”
Junior Ray Gearhart placed 12th overall in 16:53.22, accruing nine team points. He was named All-State as a top-15 medalist. Senior Brennan Sauser placed 27th (17:18.73), 16th for team scoring. Younger brother and freshman Conall placed 63rd (17:58.43), 41st for team scoring.
Senior Andrew Rownd recorded his best time of the season by 16 seconds (18:08.65) and was a second off a personal-best time.
Caleb Schunk placed 138th, 105 for team scoring, in 20:23.07 as the seventh runner.
West Central places two relays on podium
Marlee Squires took nearly 10 minutes to regain herself after the Class 1A sprint medley relay at Drake Stadium. It wasn’t hard to see why.
The senior pushed the Blue Devils’ sprint medley relay into fifth place, closing one-tenth of a second behind Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault in 1 minutes, 52.78 seconds.
Four of the top five teams bested their preliminary time by two seconds.
Junior Aaliyah Gordon led off and handed it to classmate Emma Michels. Senior Naomi Scott was the 200 leg and Squires was the 400.
West Central picked up medals in this race and the 800 relay (fifth, 1:48.25). The 800 was Gordon, Squires, Kylee Lickiss and Scott.
“Placing fifth in two events and making it down here in five for us is really big, with our nine girls or whatever we have,” Scott said. “It’s a big accomplishment for us.”
Starmont-West Central’s Sieck sixth in Class 2A
Charlie Sieck found motivation in an odd place.
But it worked.
The Starmont-West Central junior used an Arizona Cardinals loss as motivation for his Class 2A boys state cross-country meet performance. Sieck placed sixth in 16 minutes, 35.38 seconds and was one of two juniors in the top 10.
He was named All-State as a top-15 medalist.
“I guess my motivation was the Cardinals lost on Thursday (24-21 to Green Bay). I was really made about that; I was thinking about that during the race,” he said. “Really a tough loss.”
Sieck was four seconds ahead of Forest City’s Joey Hovinga and 0.42 behind Danville/New Lodon’s Ty Carr. He broke his personal record by 10 seconds.
“It feels pretty good,” Sieck said. “It was a nice day to race. Cool, no wind. The ground was a little muddy, though.”
North Fayette Valley’s Boehm runner-up at state
Senior Abby Boehm (8-3) placed second at 195 pounds, scoring 24 team points as North Fayette Valley placed 13th with 70 points.
Boehm earned an 8-5 decision over Spencer’s Kaylee Nachtigal, pinned Ridge View’s Daynia Werner at the second-period buzzer and reached the championship with a 43 second pin of Newton’s Jessie Hutchinson.
In the championship, Boehm engaged Independence’s Rachel Eddy for nearly two full periods before Eddy picked up the pin at 3:47.
North Fayette Valley football reaches quarterfinal
A game-winning field goal. A dominant comeback road win.
It all came apart in a Class 2A district rematch.
Waukon defeated North Fayette Valley, 28-14, to reach the 2A semifinals.
The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter. The TigerHawks scored on a Tayler Luzum 77-yard run and a Kaleb White 2-point conversion run, but the Indians scored twice for a 22-8 halftime lead. They led 28-8 before Cael Burrow found Jacob Germann for a 28-14 score after three quarters.
White was injured late in the second quarter. Luzum finished with 113 yards on 14 carries.
North Fayette Valley boys soccer clinches state berth
In only the program’s second season of varsity soccer, North Fayette Valley’s boys team reached the Class 1A state tournament.
No. 12-ranked NFV bested No. 2-ranked Beckman Catholic, 2-1, in Dyersville in the Substate 3 championship. Midway through the first half, NFV’s Sam Nefzger struck first with his 28th goal of the season.
Beckman Catholic (16-4) evened the score on a penalty kick, but the TigerHawks struck back with a late first-half goal. The goal came off the foot of Jonah Moore, who converted a penalty kick in the final seconds of the first half.
“It’s been a very fun ride,” head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. “It was a little bit of disbelief at first. It hit us like a ton of bricks.
“When the final whistle blew, we were absolutely thrilled. We knew the significance of our achievement.”
The TigerHawks were the No. 7 seed and fell, 2-0, in a state quarterfinal.
S-F girls cross-country seventh in Class 1A
Regardless of how Sumner-Fredericksburg’s runner performed during the Class 1A, everyone said roughly the same thing.
“We’re all coming back.”
The Cougars placed seventh with 219 points, led by All-State honoree Hillary Trainor, who placed ninth in 19 minutes, 44 seconds. But S-F came in ranked No. 3 and multiple girls didn’t perform as they expected to.
Trainor was fifth in terms of team scoring.
Junior Lily Mayo placed 47th (21:37.51), 25th for team scoring. Saela Steege was 59th in 21:51.4, 34th for team scoring. Sophie Boehmler (114, 23:22.61, 75th for team scoring) and Emersen Warnke (119, 23:38.03, 80th for team scoring) rounded out the team scoring. Abby Zabel (135, 24:53.77) and Jana Meyer (137, 25:09.76) were the other team runners.
“I think we’re a little bummed on where we finished, but definitely not disappointed,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “Seventh’s not bad. Sometimes, it gives you the push and grit you need for the future.”
S-F’s Brandt selected All-State in three sports
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior setter Morgan Brandt capped off her 2021 as an All-State selection in multiple sports.
Brandt was named to the IGCA 2A Elite team and first team All-State in volleyball. She collected 456 assists, 321 digs, 284 kills, 45 aces and 30 blocks in 41 matches.
In basketball, she was voted to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A All-State second team and the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association Class 2A All-State third team. She averaged 17.0 points, 12.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists.
In softball, Brandt was voted IGCA Class 3A All-State third team. She hit .441 (45 for 102) with 43 RBI, 20 runs, 16 doubles, five triples and two home runs.
“It is a huge honor to be chosen for these teams,” Brandt said. “There are some amazing players in the area and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. They are always supporting me and pushing me to be the best I can be.”