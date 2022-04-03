A panel of five area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR teams. Nominees were based on coaches’ input and all-district lists. Anyone on an all-district list was added.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention — via voting. Each team is five players.
ODR Player of the Year Gunner Meyer is automatically on the first team. Here are the 20222 All-ODR boys basketball teams, listed in alphabetical order.
First Team
Mason Harter, Jr., F
First team NICL East
10.1 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.1 APG
“The nicest thing about Mason is how great of a teammate he is. He’s so unselfish, it’s unbelievable. At times, I think he needs to be more selfish. He’s a great teammate and has been a great addition to our program.” — head coach Marty McKowen
Gunner Meyer, Sr., F
Wil Miller, Sr., F
First team Upper Iowa
15.6 PPG 6 RPG 2.3 SPG 1.7 BPG 55.5% FG
“Wil had a great year; his athleticism and energy was a huge reason we had the success we had this year. On nights when we struggled offensively, Will had the ability to flip the script of the game by turning defense into transition offense opportunities for us. He played passing lanes and anticipated opponents’ offensive movements as well as anyone I've coached. Our entire team fed off of his energy this year.” — head coach Matt Krambeer
Peyton Schmitz, Sr., G
First team NICL East
19.9 PPG 5.7 ROG 3.1 PPG 2.4 APG
“Peyton is a dynamic scorer that draws the opponent’s best defender. His scoring ability is unmatched, and he was our team leader in steals. He is a team leader for us.” — head coach Mike Quigley
Klay Seehase, Sr., F
Second team NICL East
15.2 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.9 BPG 55% FG
“Klay is a difference-maker on the court. His size and strength require teams to focus on him on both ends of the court. He owns the glass and is tough to handle on the offensive block due to his size and toughness.” — Quigley
Second team
Cole Hamilton, Sr., F
Second team NICL East
12.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 BPG
“'Cole's biggest step this season started in late October; he started to become a good leader for the team and focused on being a really good teammate all year. Over time, this started to really show as we improved throughout the season. He showed his ability to be coachable and be a great teammate which really showed his maturity.” — head coach Michael Mohlis
Carter Jeanes, Jr., F
Second team NICL East
9.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.7 STL, 1.7 AST
“Carter took strides in his game all year, improving in his scoring as he had bigger games later in the season putting up over 10 points multiple times. Carter has a ton of pride for improving as a team and cares a lot about the sports he is involved in. I look forward to his growth as well as the guys around him as we lead into next year.” — Mohlis
Tayler Luzum, Sr., G
Honorable mention Upper Iowa
7.8 PPG, 4.5 APG, 2.8-1 assist-to-turnover
“Tayler played for the scoreboard, not the scorebook. He always seemed to be trying to make winning plays for the team. He was a big part of why we won the UIC (his junior season) and why this senior class will graduate having won more games in a two-year span than any other class in NFV history.” — Krambeer
Blake Reichter, Jr., F
Second team Upper Iowa
11.1 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.2 SPG 1 BPG 56.9% FG
“He worked as hard as anyone on the court night in and night out. He may have given up size to other posts we played, but he never got outworked. Night in and night out, Blake was willing to put his body on the line to help us win. These qualities are something you can't coach and that is why I firmly believe he's poised to have a great senior season next year.” — Krambeer
Logan Wescott, Sr., G
Second team Upper Iowa
15.7 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.4 SPG 1.3 APG
“Logan had an excellent senior year for us. He has really worked hard on the court, and at watching film, to improve and expand his game these last four years. I'm happy to see that this hard work has paid off for him, and that he's being recognized as one of the top players in our area.” — head coach Darin Lockard
Honorable mention
Brennan Duffy, Sr., G
4.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.8 APG 1.1 SPG
Garet Kiel, Soph., G
Honorable mention NICL East
5.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.2 STL, 36.7% 3PT
Austin Langreck, Sr., F
4.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.5 APG 1.1 SPG