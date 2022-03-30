Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A panel of five area coaches and Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-ODR teams. Nominees were based on coaches’ input and all-district lists. Anyone on an all-district list was added.

Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team, honorable mention — via voting. Each team is five players.

ODR Player of the Year Morgan Brandt is automatically on the first team. Here are the 20222 All-ODR girls basketball teams, listed in alphabetical order.

First Team

Morgan Brandt, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Sr., F

Isabelle Elliott, Jr., F

First team NICL East

10 PPG 7.5 RPG 1/3 SPG 1.1 APG 50% FG 33% 3PT

“It helped having Isabelle (Elliot) down there as a threat. She held a lot of defenders when she was down there, too. She’s just as good, and just as big and powerful.” — teammate Morgan Brandt

Lydia Imbrogno, Wapsie Valley, Sr., F

First team NICL East

10.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 SPG 1 BPG 32% FG 62% FT

“Lydia is a hard worker, leads by example, and helped our team grow this year. She took charge of the court when needed and went after many 50/50 balls to help keep it in our favor. Lydia had a knack for rebounding and led the charge for us. She tied the school record for rebounds in a season with 218. Lydia has a bright future as she continues her athletic career.” — head coach Kayla Ott

Malayna Kiel, Oelwein, Sr., G/F

First team NICL East

12.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.7 APG 1.7 SPG 35.4% 3PT 67% FT

“Malayna was such a hard worker on the court all three years I had the privilege of coaching her. This year specifically she improved on her perimeter shooting and became a multi-dimensional player being able to play off the ball, with the ball in her hands or in the post. Malayna is a tremendous athlete and we look forward to following the next chapters in her life.” — head coach Jason Yessak

Kenlin Schmitt, Sr., F

First team All-UIC

12.5 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.0 BPG 1.7 APG 1.4 SPG 40% FG

“It’s a nice honor for Kenlin. She certainly gave us everything she had over the past four years. We wish her the best in all her future endeavors. She has helped inspire a number of young girls in our school district. North Fayette Valley girls basketball is better because of the contributions of Kenlin.” — head coach Jim Calkins

Second team

Mary Bodensteiner, Sr., F

Second team NICL East

10 PPG 5 RPG 1.7 SPG 34% FG 60% FT

Alyssa Bohr, Sr., F

Second team All-UIC

10.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.6 APG 2-.1 SPG 38% FG 62.4% FT

Aaliyah Gordon, Sr., G

Second team UIC

10.9 PPG 5 RPG 2.7 APG 2.3 SPG 30% FG

Alivia Lange, Jr., G

Second NICL East

5.5 PPG 3.9 APG 1.4 SPG 56% FT

Saela Steege, Fr., G

Second NICL East

7 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.5 SPG 1.4 APG 39% 3PT 76% FT

Honorable Mention

Kaydence Martin, Soph., F

Honorable mention UIC

9.4 PPG 7.5 RPG 0.9 BPG 49% FG

Abby Squires, Jr., G

Honorable mention UIC

8.7 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.4 APG 1.4 SPG 39% FG

