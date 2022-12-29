Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-ODR offensive team based on nominations from five area coaches and corresponding all-district lists.
Every player nominated was placed on one of three teams — first team, second team or honorable mention.
The offensive team consists of 12 players: Five linemen, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, a quarterback and a kicker. ODR Offensive Player of the Year Brandon Cushion is automatically on the first team.
Here are the 2022 All-ODR offensive football teams.
First team
Quarterback
Casey O’Donnell, Sr., Wapsie Valley
First team A-3
Pass: 83/144 C/A 57.6% 1,047YDS 12.6YPC 18TD 6INT
Run: 50ATT 170YDS 3.4YPR 2TD
“He was our most improved player when it came to our team awards. Made huge strides this summer with our guys, picked up on the offense. He made tremendous strides throughout the year and his leadership skills were very good in the huddle.” — head coach Duane Foster
Running back
Braden Knight, Sr., WV
Second team IPSWA
Rush: 122ATT 1000YDS 8.2YPC 9TD
Rec: 20REC 345YDS 17.3YPC 6TD
“He started at fullback … but we were unsure of whether we wanted Hunter at fullback or tailback and Braden opposite. But about game three, we switched it, and Braden never looked back. I think he was our first or second-leading receiver, as well.” — Foster
Offensive line
Keegon Brown, Sr., WV
First team A-3
1,047 pass yards, 1,920 rush yards, 47 TDs
“Keegon’s a three-year starter who has helped everyone around him become better and work together.” — Foster
Alex Duffy, Sr., Oelwein
First team 2A-4
620 pass yards, 1,198 rush yards, 15 TDs
Tucker Ladeburg, Jr., WV
Second team A-3
“Tucker is another athletic lineman that is smart and plays with good technique. We asked Tucker to move to center for us, and he did a good job in learning a new position and working to help others along the line. He was a key to our line working well.” — Foster
Ethan Hunt, Soph.,
Sumner-Fredericksburg
First team 1A-4
731 pass yards, 1,485 rush yards, 23 TD
“Ethan was a dominant force on both the offensive and defensive lines for us this fall. He started as a freshman on our OL last year and committed himself during the past year to be a dominant two-way player.” — head coach Jacob Coyle
Tyler Menne, Sr., NFV
First team 2A-4
1,233 yards pass, 2,256 yards rush 47 TDs
“One of the smartest, most selfless players I’ve ever coached. Would do whatever we asked of him. He played offensive line, linebacker and defensive line for us. Even when undersized, Tyler would fight with everything he had.” — head coach Justin Heins
Wide receiver
Jadyn Rouse, Sr., West Central
Second team 8Man-3
REC: 13 REC 447YDS 34.4YPC 6TD
John Tyler, Sr., West Central
Second team 8Man-3
REC: 26 REC 560YDS 21.5YPC 4TD 1 2-PT
“We knew our ends were capable of catching the ball. They weren’t the fastest guys in the world, but if we could hold those defensive backs for a second or two with a good run fake, and then throw it, we’d be open. We ended up with the top and third- leading receiver in our district. It was remarkable from what they did a year ago.” — head coach Steve Milder
Tight end
Mason Harter, Sr., WV
Rec: 21 REC 218YDS 10.4YPC 3TD
“He did a much better job on offense, helped us a lot more as tight end (than the previous season) as a pass-catcher and blocker.” — Foster
Kicker
Braden Knight, Sr., WV
A-3 Special teams MVP
20 KO 939 YDS 2 TB 1-1 FG (28 YDS) 37-43 PAT
“He would run a 60-yard touchdown, kick the extra point, and then kick the ball off. It doesn’t sound like that much, but we asked him to do everything. He did it with open arms and didn’t bat an eye.” — Foster
Second team
Quarterback
Brooks Ingels, Sr., West Central
First team 8Man-3
Pass: 75/131 C/A 57.3% 1,391YDS 18.5YPC 14TD 8INT
Run: 41ATT 131YDS 3.2YPR 1TD 1 2-PT
Running back
Blake Reichter, Sr., NFV
First team 2A-4
Run: 106ATT 656YDS 6.2YPR 11TD
Rec: 3REC 92YDS 30.7YPC 0TD
Traeton Sauerbrei, Soph., WV
Rush: 54ATT 373YDS 6.9YPR 9TD
Rec: 4REC 41YDS 10.3YPC 1TD
Offensive line
Jackson Adair, Jr., WV
Second team A-3
Daryon Allwood, Jr., WC
Second team 8Man-3 1,397 pass yards, 2,161 rush yards, 49 TD
Clay Moser, Sr., NFV
Second team 2A-4
Jacob Schoer, Jr., WV
Second team A-3
Jackson Woods, Sr., NFV
Second team 2A-4
Wide receiver
Trace Meyer, Sr., S-F
First team 1A-4
Rec: 14REC 199YDS 14.2YPC 1TD 2 2-PT
Chris Rocha, Sr., Oelwein
HM 2A-4
Rec: 7REC 110YDS 15.7YPC 0TD
Tight end
Trey Nederhoff, Sr., S-F
HM 1A-4
Rec: 3REC 22YDS 7.3YPC 0TD
Kicker
Kallen Wilharm, Soph., S-F
9 KO 707 YDS 0 TB 0-0 FG 11-12 PAT
Honorable mention
Quarterback
Decklyn Heins, Soph., NFV
First team 2A-4
Pass: 60/103 C/A 58.3% 1,181YDS 19.7YPC 8TD 5INT
Carter Jeanes, Sr., OEL
First team 2A-4
Pass: 28/64 C/A 43.8% 429YDS 13.6YPC 5TD 3INT
Run: 26RUN 173YDS 6.7YPR 2TD 1 2-PT
Davis Van Sickle, Soph. S-F
Pass: 50/107 C/A 46.7% 705YDS 14.1YPC 7TD 7INT
Run: 78ATT 122YDS 1.6YPC 3TD
Running back
Ethan DeTemmerman, Jr., OEL
First team 2A-4
Rush: 71 ATT 329YDS 4.6YPC 3TD
Rec: 19 REC 146YDS 7.7YPC 2TD
Noah Henderson, Soph., S-F
First team 1A-4
Rush: 53ATT 392YDS 7.4YPC 4TD 2 2-PT
Rec: 9REC 184YDS 20.4YPC 4TD
Jesse Jones, Jr., S-F
HM 1A-4
Rush: 29ATT 171YDS 5.9YPC 1TD
Kade Mitchell, Sr., S-F
First team 1A-4
Rush: 102ATT 506YDS 5.0YPC 6TD 1 2-PT
Rec: 6REC 63YDS 10.5YPC 0TD
Brandon Tournier, Jr., Oelwein
Second team 2A-4
Run: 92ATT 371YDS 4.0YPR 1TD
Rec: 1REC 6YDS 6.0YPC 0TD 3 2-PT
Jaxon Willems, Jr., S-F
Second team 1A-4
Rush: 42ATT 192YDS 4.6YPC 1TD
Rec: 8REC 85YDS 10.6YPC 0TD
Westin Woodson, Sr., Oelwein
Second team 2A-4
Run: 26ATT 71YDS 2.7YPR 0YD 1 2-PT
Offensive linemen
Seth Brehme, Sr., WC
HM 8Man-3
Seth Lauer, Jr., NFV
Second team 2A-4
Will Resiner, Sr., S-F
HM 1A-4
Grant Henderson, Sr., S-F; Harrison Pagel, Soph., S-F; Kallen Wilharm, Soph., S-F
Wide receiver
Jaymison Howard, Jr., S-F
Second team 1A-4
Rec: 5REC 109YDS 21.8YPC 2TD
Kane Schmitz, Sr., WV
HM team A-3
Rec: 4REC 35YDS 8.8YPC 2TD