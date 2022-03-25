Parsing through records and results, Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser put together two full boys wrestling teams and a nine-woman girls wrestling team. Any wrestler who qualified for state was automatically on the first team where applicable; selections were also based on placement within state, district or sectional meets.
Here are the 2022 All-ODR wrestling teams.
First team
106 Kale Berinobis, Oelwein (24-11)
“Kale has made huge strides from last season. He has grown into the weight class as well giving him more confidence on the mat.” — Oelwein head coach Dalton Lape
113 Cael Judisch, S-F (34-4, 2A state)
“After missing out on his goal of qualifying for state the last two years, Cael was on a mission. He won all but five matches by bonus points and lead our team in almost all offensive statistical categories. Cael’s hard work in the offseason paid off as he captured a sixth-place finish at state.” — head coach Jeff Meyer
126 Nick Koch, NFV (41-8, 2A state, eighth place)
132 Caden Kerr, NFV (10-7, 2A state)
138 Avery Vaske, Starmont (33-9, 1A district)
“Avery is a very talented freshman with a competitive mindset. I look for big things from Avery next year.” — head coach Jake Munger
145 Nathan Egan, S-F (28-10, 1A state)
“Nate has come a long way in the last five years. He didn’t start wrestling until seventh grade, but by the time he was an eighth grader, wrestling became his passion. Nate put in a lot of work to get caught up on his skills; but really threw himself into learning all he could about technique and what was going on in the wrestling world.” — Meyer
152 Henry Hayes, Starmont (26-11, 1A district)
“Henry has been a quiet leader in our program for four years. He was a very responsible, hardworking young man that always gave a 100 percent.” — Munger
160 Bowen Munger, Starmont (21-4, 1A district)
“Bowen unfortunately had to miss a few weeks in January due to a knee surgery, came back and wrestled the postseason. He always gave everything he had and was a great role model for our underclassmen.” — coach Munger
170 Chase Ackerman, WV (25-13, 1A district)
182 Treyce Ensign, S-F (26-13, 1A state)
“Treyce has always been a guy that people want to watch on the mat. Regardless of the result, Treyce is going to put on a show, and it is going to be exciting. Treyce has very good mat awareness and a feel for the sport, but he also has always been a ‘Let the fur fly’ kind of wrestler.” — Meyer
195 Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F (31-12, 1A district)
“Kyle is a guy who is fun to watch. Everyone knows what Kyle is going to do, but few can stop it. I’ll give Kyle credit as he doubled his amount of takedowns from a year ago and learned how to set up his side roll with a different initial move.” — Meyer
220 Louis Hamlett, Starmont (27-4, 1A state)
“Louis was a true warrior. Most people don’t know that he too suffered a knee injury during football season that required surgery at the end of wrestling season. He is a very gritty, hard-nosed young man.” — Munger
285 Colton Schupbach, NFV (22-13, 2A state)
Second team
106 Brody Kleitsch, WV (25-25)
113 Lane German, Starmont (31-10)
120 Tate Germann, NFV (30-13)
126 Kanen Decker, WV (41-15)
132 Gavin Leistikow, WV (26-13)
138 Garrett Miller, WV (24-22)
145 Aidan Shannon, WV (15-13)
152 Drew Lansing, WV (29-21)
160 Jesse Jones, S-F (26-15)
170 Grant Henderson, S-F (23-21)
182 Cannon Joerger, WV (28-17)
195 Jacob Goedken, Starmont (31-10)
220 Derek Hilsenbeck, WV (25-21)
285 Christian Stoler, Oelwein (30-6)
Girls
100 Hillary Trainor, S-F, 5th place state (19-10)
“Hillary was our legend this season. She is the ideal role model girls can look up to and we are honored to have and coach such a kid. Making school history as being SF’s first ever state place finisher, we know she too is just getting started with her milestones in wrestling.” — head coach Alicia Jones
110 Emmah Hoveland, Oelwein (5-7)
“Emmah is another athlete that got better every time she stepped on the mat. At state, she surprised herself and had some nice wins.” — Lape
115 Ryley Hartman, Oelwein (10-6)
“Ryley got better every time she stepped on the mat. She fell short of her goal at state but that will drive her to come back next year stronger.” — Lape
120 Sasha Gitch, S-F (17-15)
“Sasha was another leader for us on and off the mat and did a lot in the offseason to improve her technique. She is investing and just getting started in her success.” — Jones
125 Paige Trainor, S-F (11-4)
“Paige really took off at the beginning of the season and was on a roll and dominating on the mat. However, her shoulder injury put a halt to her season and was a huge setback, limiting her success. We are proud of her determination and fight to finish up her senior season.” — Jones
135 Leslie Graves, NFV (14-12)
145 Drew Chensvold, NFV (12-8)
155 Kerrigan Alexander, NFV (11-6)
190 Emma Speicher, S-F (9-9)
“Emma brings the headlock excitement to the mat when she wrestles. As the saying goes, she lives and dies by the headlock and was able to find some success with it.” — Jones