The year 2022 brought about great sports accomplishments for regional prep programs and those connected to the local community. Area high schools and youth sports programs all had their fair share of triumphant moments.
Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser compiled a list of more than 20 accomplishments from the past 12 months and whittled it to 10.
No. 1: Sumner-Fredericksburg girls golf wins 2A state title
Watch the video again. The smiles. Katie Reno’s fist pump.
The calmness with which the sextet walks toward their trophy.
Led by freshman phenom Chloe Bolte, the Cougars captured the school’s second state championship, and first since 2006. Bolte won individual medalist in a playoff with Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday; Bolte topped Fereday for four consecutive postseason medalist honors: NICL medalist, subregional medalist, regional medalist, and state champion.
“It’s pretty awesome. We had a great team to do it, too,” Bolte said. “Great team, great season.”
Sumner beat New Hampton by nine strokes, 703-712, an achievement unlocked after it was nine strokes behind the Chickasaws before the start of the tournament’s second day.
All four scorers — Bolte, seniors Morgan Brandt and Katie Reno and Zoey Rhea — played their part. Brandt’s final-hole par turned the scoreboard for good as Sumner cut 11 strokes from day 1 while New Hampton added 16.
Bolte (149), Brandt (178), Reno (182) and Zoey Rhea (194) were the scorers, while Emma Koester (215) and Ava Schult (217) completed the team.
“They’re a group that totally stuck together,” assistant coach Jay Tranbarger said. “And their camaraderie amongst each other is unlike any (head coach) Josh (Krueger) and I have seen recently.”
No. 2: Oelwein boys cross-country places fifth in 2A
Oelwein placed fourth at the 2021 2A state meet and came back with an improved core. The Huskies placed fifth this season and weren’t necessarily happy about it, based on success prior to state.
Meanwhile, head coach Jason Gearhart provided a bit of introspection.
“To finish fifth in the state is an accomplishment that is easy to quantify, however qualitatively these boys have demonstrated confidence, determination, dedication and support for each other since Day 1,” Gearhart said. “These boys have done it the right way — just old-fashioned hard work. They don’t look for shortcuts and wouldn’t accept any if they were available. As a coach this is what you dream of.”
Conall Sauser, Ray Gearhart, Jacob Sullivan, Benjamin Driscoll, Caleb Schunk, Gabe Driscoll and Keshaun Williams closed a season in which they won six meets, including the school’s first conference and state qualifying meet championships.
“Any time your accomplishments haven’t been done before, speaks to the team’s dedication,” coach Gearhart said. “They have represented our school and community with the utmost respect. I often hear from opposing coaches how respectful and grateful our runners act at races. These boys really care about each other and support each other through ebbs and flows of the season.”
No. 3: Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer earns silver in 110 hurdles at 1A track
Meyer admitted his leg still didn’t feel right a week after state.
The senior worked through the pain of a torn patella tendon to earn a silver medal in the 110-meter-high hurdles, and was the anchor leg of a shuttle hurdle medley relay that placed fourth.
It took a personal-best 14.7 seconds to hold off Audubon’s Gavin Smith (14.86) in the 110.
“One thing I’m happy about in that race is I PR’d,” Meyer said. “I put a lot of time and work into this, especially this year.”
Meyer ran the high hurdles a little more than an hour after anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay. Meyer’s anchor leg enabled the Warriors to win the first heat of the finals (1:02.29). Three other teams in heat 2 were faster.
“I can tell you that week, up until we got to state, was probably the most stressed I’ve ever been. That was so mentally exhausting,” Meyer said. “At district, I felt I had to get our shuttle team to state. I’d feel bad if we didn’t make it to state in shuttle — we’d looked forward to it since (the 2021 state meet), when we DQ’d. I felt I had to get us (back to state).”
No. 4: Brennan Sauser earns bronze in 3,200 at 2A track
As water slowly dripped from the Oelwein senior’s head, courtesy of a cup he poured on himself, Sauser remarked he was ready to give up the Class 2A 3,200-meter race around lap 4. If a couple people had passed him, he thought about tripping himself.
His competitive instinct then kicked in, and he reclaimed third place and held it until the end, clocking a time of 9 minutes, 49.27 seconds to snag the bronze. Sauser was 17th in the 3,200 in 2021.
“I knew I was going to sit behind the Des Moines Christian kids,” he said. “I let the heat get to my head. That was the big problem. It wasn’t physical, it was up here (tapped his head).
“I think I knew my potential all along. Cross-country wasn’t at all what I expected going into it, but this proves where I’m at. I can compete with those top guys.”
The Husky senior won the Grundy Center state qualifying 3,200 race, and the 1,600 as well.
No. 5: West Central’s Charlie Sieck earns fourth at 2A cross-country
Charlie Sieck greeted a handful of classmates at the racecourse exit, then motored back to Starmont-West Central’s camp to celebrate with family members after he placed fourth during the 2A boy’s race.
He went through the award ceremony, where he was given an All-State medal for running the 5-kilometer course in 16:24.88. Then photos with family, teammates, coaches and classmates.
Finally, Sieck sat down on a small bench near the clubhouse.
“First off, I have to thank a bunch of people,” Sieck said. “My school, my community, they support me and it really helps. My coaches and my teammates, and my classmates who came today.
“Most importantly, I’d like to thank Mr. (Matthew) Hageman, my old (West Central cross-country and track) coach. He got our program started, and he’s the reason I’m here today. He’s been a big influence in my life.”
Sieck was two spots better than last season’s state meet, and 11 seconds faster.
No. 6: S-F’s Hillary Trainor earns fifth at state XC, state girls wrestling
Two state meets, two separate sports, nearly nine months apart.
Hillary Trainor matched placements in each, claiming fifth at the 2022 IWCOA girls meet in January and at the 2A cross-country meet in October.
Trainor (19-10) walked off the mat in Coralville with a 12-3 major decision to complete a 5-2 weekend in wrestling and the first medalist in Cougar girls wrestling history.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Trainor said. “It’s definitely a step up from (2021, when she didn’t place) and I’m just grateful for my coaches and teammates that pushed me to get where I am.”
In Fort Dodge, she placed fifth in 19:51, by two seconds.
“I wanted top five, but I thought my time would be a little faster. It’s all right,” Trainor said. “I gave it my all, so that’s all I can ask for.”
She was fifth at each checkpoint.
“She did great,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “Our big goal was improving from (2021), and she continued to do that all year. For her to hold to her expectations is huge.”
No. 7: Wapsie Valley volleyball wins NICL East, regional titles
Amidst the chaos as freshmen. Leading the way four years later.
Seniors Emma Jones, Hannah Knight, Sydney Matthias and Kalvyn Rosengarten closed their careers with bookended state tournament appearances after a 2022 Class 2A regional championship victory.
They were in the center of the team dogpile at West Delaware as the Warriors beat Beckman Catholic to avenge a 2021 regional title match loss to the Trailblazers.
“We lost in five in a really tough (2021) game to that team,” Matthias said. “And I just feel so proud of everybody for coming up.
“We got revenge.”
Wapsie (41-5) also collected its best win total since 2007, adding four North Iowa Cedar League East wins and a division title to its resume. The Warriors placed half of their starting rotation on the NICL East first team and half on the second team, with senior outside hitter Hannah Knight being named Player of the Year and head coach Austin Shepherd being named Coach of the Year.
Knight, Jones and Matthias were named Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State and All-Northeast district honorees.
No. 8: Sumner volleyball wins regional title
New season, new coach.
New state banner to hang in the rafters.
Sumner-Fredericksburg returned to the 2A state tournament after beating Lisbon in the Region 6 championship. The Cougars, like NICL East rivals Wapsie, fell in the 2021 regional title match.
“We’re better together,” head coach Sarah Buhman said. “This has been our theme from the very beginning. Brand new coaching staff and practically a brand-new team. When we work together, we are going to do great things. This is exciting for the girls, and they deserve this moment.”
Sumner (31-11) garnered a handful of postseason accolades, led by junior Isabelle Elliott. The Northern Iowa commit was named to the 2A all-state tournament team, and the IGCA All-State Elite and 2A first teams, and All-Northeast district. Senior Alivia Lange was named to the second team All-State and Northeast district lists.
No. 9: West Central names field after longtime current coach
The most wins in eight years. The best record in a decade.
And an honor bestowing Steve Midler’s four decades at the helm.
The Blue Devils (4-5) opened the 2022 season 4-0 for its best start since 2012 and spent the 25th anniversary of its 1997 1A championship celebrating and honoring Milder, who has run the program for 45 years.
“I want to congratulate you on getting the first official win on Steve Milder Field,” the head coach joked as a boisterous yell elevated from his players after they won game No. 2.
Milder and many of his 1997 charges celebrated their championship prior to the game, with former quarterback Jake Munger leading the way as a half-dozen 1997 players marched the sign bearing Midler’s name to the football field scoreboard pregame.
“I chose the slogan ‘work, work, work; win, win, win’ because I’ve had teams with more talent that didn’t win a state title and teams with less talent that really had success,” Milder said of that team. “But that team was the best hard-working team I’ve had, and I knew that was good for us.”
No. 10: Oelwein volleyball begins new era
Led by two senior hitters and a handful of experienced veterans, the Huskies (13-20) posted their best win total since 2017 (15) and garnered nearly as many wins as the program collected from 2018-2021 (15). All-NICL East second teamer Zoey Reisner and All-NICL East honorable mention Emma Smock took hold from the first day of camp with the idea of turning around the culture.
Results came slowly, but it worked. Oelwein had just one three-match win streak and two two-match streaks, but went 1-1 in five-set matches. It also posted five three-set in-season tournament losses, which head coach Lee Andersen and others noted could have gone in their favor every time.
“I did not expect us to do this good,” Reisner said prior to Senior Night. “I expect us to win a few games, yeah, but not (what the number is). I’m very surprised and very proud of everybody this season.
Added Smock, “Last year, we won two games. This year, having what, more than 10 … I guess that makes me really happy. Knowing our last year, we can say we tried to make an impact.”
Honorable mention (chronologically)
Wapsie Valley boys basketball upsets 2A Nos. 1 Aplington-Parkersburg and No. 2 Denver in January; Wapsie Valley’s Schmit, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Judisch place top-6 at state wrestling; Oelwein’s Austin Espe places top 20 at state bowling; Wapsie Valley boys golf wins sectional; Several area athletes sign with Division II, Division III and NAIA schools; Oelwein softball coach Bob Lape inducted into IGHSAU Hall of Fame; Oelwein girls basketball begins 2022-23 season 5-2; Wapsie Valley boys basketball begins 2022-23 season 6-1.