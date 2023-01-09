Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The year 2022 brought about great sports accomplishments for regional prep programs and those connected to the local community. Area high schools and youth sports programs all had their fair share of triumphant moments.

Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser compiled a list of more than 20 accomplishments from the past 12 months and whittled it to 10.

Tags

Trending Food Videos