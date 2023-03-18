Parsing through records and results, Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser put together two full boys wrestling teams. Any wrestler who qualified for state was automatically on the first team where applicable; selections were also based on placement within state, district or sectional meets.
As Wrestler of the year, Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit is automatically on the first team. Here are the 2023 All-ODR wrestling teams.
First team
106 Kaiden Belinsky, Wapsie Valley (26-17): “Kaiden is a scrapper, can’t count him out of a match. Hammer on top, gonna be a handful for the competition when he actually fills the weight. He weighed 95 all season.” — head coach Brian Krall
113 Lane German, Starmont (32-2) state qualifier: “Lane German is one of those wrestlers that holds a special place in a coaches heart; a young man who has worked extremely hard for everything he has earned and took ownership in his mistakes. He not only was a great wrestler but an even better human being. Humble, polite and always willing to help if needed.” — head coach Jake Munger
120 Brody Kleitsch, WV (20-16): “Brody has put a ton of work in. Asks the right questions and is eager to learn.” — Krall
132 Nick Koch, North Fayette Valley (36-5) 5th Class 2A: “Nick and Jesse have been leaders of this team for four seasons. They have put a lot of time and effort to get where they are as seniors.” — head coach Jacob Pedersen
138 Kanen Decker, WV (37-14) state participant: “Kanen is a hard worker. He is becoming more confident in positions and eager to score.” — Krall
145 Keaton Moeller, Starmont (39-3) 3rd Class 1A: “Those in the wrestling fraternity know him well and have heard his name coming up through the youth wrestling scene. High school wrestling is a different animal, and he attacked it like he does everything in life. Smart, and hard physical wrestling.” — Munger
152 Jesse Grimes, NFV (34-12) state participant: “Nick and Jesse have been leaders of this team for four seasons. They have put a lot of time and effort to get where they are as seniors.” — Pedersen
160 Avery Vaske, Starmont (11-4) 8th Class 1A: “Avery Vaske is a great young wrestler who has had some bad luck staying healthy. I love his style of wrestling — no frills, in your face attacking all the time. He has no fear when it comes to competing in whatever he does.” — Munger
170 Kenny Kerr, NFV (27-21): “We are just starting to see what he is made of. I thought Kenny took some huge steps forward this season. Kenny took those huge steps because he shows up and is all business.” — Pedersen
182 Cannon Joerger, WV (38-11) state participant: “Cannon found another gear this year. He believed in himself, and it showed. An absolute hammer on top.” — Krall
195 Kyle Kuhlmann, Sumner-Fredericksburg (35-8) state participant: “Kyle has come a long way in the last couple of years. Kyle has always won at a high rate; but the way he wins now is much more unpredictable. He has worked hard to significantly improve his top game and his ability to score on his feet.” — head coach Jeff Meyer
220 Keegon Brown, WV (28-13): “Keegon had some big wins this year that also stemmed from self-confidence. When he believed, he achieved.” — Krall
285 Derek Hilsenbeck, WV (34-14) state participant: “Derek is tough. Had to drink water to be heavy enough to wrestle 285. Improved a lot during the season.” — Krall
Second team 106 Kameron Barat-Klimesh, Oelwein (6-24) 113 Kyson Moss, NFV (29-20) State participant 120 Jaxson Lundgren, NFV (28-9) 126 Tate Germann, NFV (38-8) 132 Easton Krall, WV (27-7) State participant 138 Caden Kerr, NFV (32-11) 145 Logan Boehm, NFV (28-22) 152 Garrett Miller, WV (31-15) State participant 160 Noah Henderson, S-F (27-8) 170 Drew Lansing, WV (18-6) 182 Grant Henderson, S-F (23-12) 195 Jacob Schoer, WV (25-10) 220 Wyatt Hitchcock, Oelwein (15-21) 285 James Baumler, NFV (29-13) Honorable mention 113 Landan Frost, Wapsie Valley (23-18) State participant