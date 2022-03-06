JESUP — Hundreds of times.
The ball is tossed into the post.
A quick touch pass, back out to the wing. A 3-point attempt is taken by a slightly open Jesup basketball player.
It swishes.
Most of the time, it’s Carson Lienau tossing back out to Corbin Fuelling or Parker McHone or Jack Miller.
This time, at this practice five days from the Class 2A state quarterfinal, it’s Merak Sly in the post and Nolan Evans on the wing.
Two seniors who have combined for 16 appearances, 29 shots and 15 points but play an integral role during this year’s run to the state tournament, nonetheless.
“When the year started out, it was hopeful we would get to (being a deep bench). You never quite know what type of role kids are going to want to take and play into,” head coach Joe Smeins said. “But this group has done the same thing that happened with (the 2016) group. We played seven guys on (that) team predominantly.
“It was the same deal. Have a bunch of guys that just practice basically, and they did a great job preparing that program.”
Evans and Sly. Brody Clark-Hurlbert. Kamden Ochsner. Cameron Troyer, who has been injured the entire season.
Five of the program’s 10 seniors have seen little time on court as Jesup (19-5) bullied its way through the North Iowa Cedar League East division and pushed its way into the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
Brady Reyes has played in 20 contests and netted 57 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks among his statistics. It is the high-water mark of any of his classmates, outside of Ochsner’s 22 rebounds in 12 games, as the Class of 2022 bench mob found ways to help outside of in-game, on-court production.
“(Smeins) told us in the beginning of the year, ‘You just need to do your role, do your job, to make sure the team comes out successful,’” Ochsner said. “Whether that be play 10 minutes a game or getting teammates ready for those big games.”
Added Evans, “We get those — garbage minutes is what they’re called — but those garbage minutes are good because that means our team is beating the other team by a big amount. Just keeping them hyped up is what they told us to do and that’s what we’ve done all year.”
Clark-Hurlbert is a year-round athlete who was the school’s top wideout, and a solid track athlete and baseball player. Ochsner is a multi-sport contributor. Evans is a distance standout who signed to run at Upper Iowa University last Thursday.
“Yeah, I could be out training for track. I was thinking about it because I have high expectations for track this year,” Evans said. “But I love this team.
“I didn’t come out freshman year, and I hated that. Because these guys are awesome, this group is awesome. Being there for the team and this being my last year was my push.”
The group’s combined athleticism — including starters Corbin Fuelling, Carson Lienau and Parker McHone — ignites everything. Evans plays the defensive pest with aplomb while Ochsner and Sly take turns hammering Lienau in and around the post.
“Basically since middle school, me Carson and Merak have all been going against each other, trying to get better,” Ochsner said. “I joke with Carson sometimes, ‘Hey, I made you. I pushed you in practice.’
“I hope I helped get him to this point and he took it the step over because he’s a great athlete.”
Jesup’s varsity is 16 deep. It allows the non-starting seniors to mix and match and go all out.
“From top to bottom, these guys give a great look for those starters and rotation guys,” assistant coach Rodney Ciesielski said. “We probably have three or four others who could start on multiple teams, but they’ve taken on this role and just helped us prepare for the big games and getting us down to state.”
Clark-Hurlbert and Ochsner average a point and more than one rebound per appearance. Evans’ nine points are all off 3-pointers. Sly fed a cutting teammate for a layup in a contest as if it were another practice rep.
Smeins has tried to get them in for more than minute-or-two stretches.
“This year we’ve had some games where we’ve gotten up (big) and we took the starters out after the third quarter or a minute into the fourth and played those other guys so they got time,” the coach said. “I think that’s helped keep a lot of those guys engaged.”