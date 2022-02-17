DES MOINES — Dawson Schmit picked up where he left off.
Cael Judisch opened his first tournament with a calm victory.
Louis Hamlett did better than last season already, but has his eye set on a bigger prize.
The Wapsie Valley junior and seniors from Sumner-Fredericksburg and Starmont, respectively, will all wrestle on the second day of the Class 1A state meet after Thursday’s first day of action concluded at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Judisch and Schmit move on to the 113 pound and 120 pound quarterfinal round while Hamlett staved off elimination with a 220-pound consolation bracket victory.
“I need to work on my hands, try to get some more wind under me,” Hamlett said after his 6-3 consolation win. “I have to be better prepared. It only gets harder from here.”
Hamlett (27-3) led I-35’s Evan Foreman 2-0 after a first-period takedown and upped the lead to 4-0 on a second-period reversal. Foreman got a point with an escape and closed within 4-2 in the third with another escape from the bottom position.
Hamlett earned a takedown, but was assessed a second stalling call to give Foreman a 6-3 deficit. The Starmont senior was issued a third stalling call and gave up another penalty point, but held on for the win.
Judisch (32-1) picked up a first-period takedown late in the stanza and spent the second riding out Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder. He escaped in the third, then earned another takedown for the 5-1 victory.
“First match went just as planned,” he said. “Got a late takedown in the first period and kept dominating.
“I trust my training and trust my coaches. I know I won’t goof up because I’ve been doing it since November … I’ve been doing it for a long time.”
Schmit (46-5) led Kuemper Catholic’s Riley Parkis 11-0 before his early third-period pin came through. The Warrior led 4-0 after one period and by nine after the second.
“I had to work for it a little bit, just like every other match,” he said. “Still have to work for it. Did what I could to advance.”
“He opened the kid up and took advantage, scored some points and ended up with a big fall,” Wapsie head coach Danny Adams said.
Schmit’s wrestling partner, Kanen Decker, saw his season come to an end. The freshman (38-15) 126-pounder lost twice, He was pinned in the second period of both matches.
“It was a tough one for Kanen today,” Adams said. “He wrestled a couple good wrestlers and he battled. Just didn’t come out on top.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg also saw two of its trio end their careers Thursday. Nathan Egan (145) and Treyce Ensign (182) both went 0-2. Egan (28-10) lost by major decision and was pinned while Ensign (26-13) was pinned twice.
Judisch and Schmit lost their matches in the quarterfinals and were trying to stay alive late Friday afternoon.