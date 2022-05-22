By Gidal Kaiser
DES MOINES — Carson Lienau tried to get out of his own head.
It didn’t necessarily work as he hoped.
South Hamilton’s Austin Busch popped 169 feet, 2 inches on his final throw Saturday at Drake Stadium to pull ahead of the defending 2A champion by a foot. The group was done outside of Lienau’s final throw and three from Mediapolis’ Cole Lipper, who checked out before the finals to run a hurdles race.
Lienau exercised his right to be the last thrower, which added a 15-minute delay between Busch’s final throw and Lipper returning for his three throws.
Lienau then scratched on his final attempt, ceding the crown to Busch. Lienau closed his high school career with three golds and a silver in four finals.
“Basically all my throws beside my first one (168-2) weren’t very good,” Lienau said. “So I thought if I waited a little but, maybe I could find things again. But it never came around.
“It happens.”
Throws coach Jason Sullivan ceded to his Northern Iowa-bound standout.
“It was a weird rule situation, but he had the right to reserve the last throw until (Lipper) was done,” Sullivan said. “I thought it might give him a chance to regroup and come out with a big one at the end. He just didn’t. It’s OK.
“Three out of four isn’t too bad. And the fourth was silver. Fantastic.”
Lienau was also gracious in defeat.
“Right now, obviously losing does not feel good. I haven’t felt this yet in track, and it sucks,” he said. “But I’m also happy for Busch. He finally got one, and he deserves it.
“If I was going to lose to someone, I’m glad it was to him. He was the one who one it.”