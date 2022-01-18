North Fayette Valley claimed a 66-37 Upper Iowa Conference win Monday in Postville behind a trio of scorers in double digits.
Wil Miller scored 17 and grabbed four rebounds while Blake Reichter added 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Ben Miller added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for NFV (6-5, 5-4).
NFV girls 50, Postville 14
Alyssa Bohr and Justine Cowley outscored the Pirates on Monday in Postville, netting 20 of their team’s points for the TigerHawks (8-3, 7-3 Upper Iowa Conference). Bohr added five assists and four steals. Kenlin Schmitt added eight points and seven rebounds.