By Gidal Kaiser
DES MOINES — She credited a lucky penny.
He credited a unique tradition.
North Fayette Valley head coach said it was all just fantastic.
TigerHawk junior thrower Blake Reichter placed fourth during the Class 2A discus competition Friday at Drake Stadium hours after freshman Sarah Dean finished eighth with the same implement.
“Yeah, Mark found a penny head up at the mall we went to beforehand,” Dean said. “That’s what it was.”
It was all the penny?
“It was a little bit of Sarah,” she joked. “Just a little bit.”
Dean’s personal-best toss of 112 feet, 11 inches was five inches ahead of ninth place and an inch behind Dike-New Hartford senior Tayler Wessley. She and Wessley advanced to the finals from the first heat
“It was a lot of Sarah,” Smith said. “From the beginning of the season, I felt she could be a pretty darn good discus thrower.She’s very athletic and very mobile and quick.
“She now seems to have a passion for throwing the discus. She’s a good girl who has done well.”
Dean’s best mark came on her first throw, which helped and harmed. On one hand, she pushed into the finals right away. On the other, trying to equal a PR from there was a daunting task. Her final throw of 111-2 was her second-best mark.
“I think it was all adrenaline,” Dean said of the opener. “After that, I calmed down and it felt just like practice. In practice, I never can get over 110.”
Despite not improving on the mark, Dean relished her status as the lone freshman in 2A, and one of just three across all classes, to medal.
“It’s pretty important. I like it. It makes me feel like I have a chance at winning it one day.”
Reichter’s habit of popping his best throw on his opening salvo proved true again. His 155-5 heave was his first throw.
“The first throw is always my best. That’s why I only do two warm-up throws. It’s just something out there, I guess. All season,” he said. “That’s just how it’s always been.”
Reichter chucked a 143-4 on his second attempt, but fouled his final four.
“It’s a good feeling to know you have that medal once you reach the finals,” he said. “But I have to try harder when my throws don’t go as planned, I guess.”
“It’s always good to get one of your best throws on the first throw,” Smith said of his pupils’ effort. “I can’t complain about that.”
Freshman Ayden Burrow was 20th (15.9 seconds) in the 110-meter hurdle preliminary Friday while Braelyn Meyer placed 18th in both the 3,000 meters (12:03.38) on Thursday and the 1,500 (5:12.42, a personal record) on Saturday.
Reichter scored five points and Dean scored one to get NFV on each scoreboard.