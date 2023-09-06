Week 3 is upon us, and with an early game to rival the NFL’s opening night. The Blue Devils look to move to 2-0 in district, while the Trojans are in search of their first district win.
Turkey Valley (1-1) at West Central (1-1)
7 p.m., Steve Milder Field
Last week: Kee 68, Turkey Valley 56; West Central 44, Waterloo Christian 39
Last time out: Turkey Valley 73, West Central 32, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2014): Turkey Valley, 8-0
News and notes: Turkey Valley has not scored fewer than 48 points in any game during the series. … Oliver Schmitt has run for seven touchdowns and caught three. ... The Trojans have two QBs who have thrown more than five passes; both Logan Busta and Cale Langreck have two TDs apiece. … Last season’s 32 points was the most the Blue Devils have scored against the Trojans. … Three separate Blue Devils (Edde Gonzalez, Wyatt Nelson, Adam Scott) have 100-plus rush yards. … Trenton Rodas has accrued 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.