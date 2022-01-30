WEST UNION — Whoa.
As in yikes.
Woah.
As in slow down.
North Fayette Valley’s 22-point lead was thinned twice to a basket halfway through the fourth quarter during Friday’s Upper Iowa Conference game against Kee.
TigerHawk head coach Jim Calkins responded by asking his team to pump the brakes from that point on.
NFV’s deliberate slow-down aided it in the final three and a half minutes of a 52-47 victory that pushed the team’s win streak to five.
The TigerHawks (13-4, 10-4 UIC) are comfortably in third place with a pair of league games left among a four-game week.
“As a whole team, we’re really good at keeping our composure when stuff like that happens,” junior guard Makenna Grove said of her squad losing its 22-point (42-26) advantage. “We stay calm and know what we need to do. That’s what happened at the end — we did what we needed to do.”
North Fayette Valley controlled the ball with 2 minutes, 43 seconds remaining on an inbound play and ran through a pair of offensive sets until Grove found an open shot at the right edge of the free-throw lane. It went in for a 51-47 advantage.
“Yes, it felt good off my hand,” she said. “I also knew I didn’t need to settle for a 3, I could get closer. We didn’t need a 3, we needed a 2. That helped.”
The TigerHawks took control of the ball again after a Kee Hawks miss and tossed up an ill-advised shot — Calkins screamed “Don’t need it” as the ball was shot — but an Alyssa Bohr steal seconds later gave HFV possession again.
Calkins called a timeout with 1:19 left and told his charges to hold the ball or run through their sets. The TigerHawks held possession and ran clock for nearly a minute before Kee fouled.
Bohr missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Grove grabbed the rebound after tipping it in the air twice. She hit the front end of her 1-and-1 (52-47) and missed the second. NFV picked up a steal 13 seconds later as an entry pass to the block was tipped to Justine Cowley to seal the win.
“I feel like we relaxed and were like, ‘OK, we’re up by a lot. We can relax,’” Cowley said of Kee’s comeback. “But when we saw it was a lot closer than the (42-26) advantage that we had, we thought ‘Well, we can’t (lose this).’
“We slowed it down, which helped us. If we would have kept it sped up, we would’ve rushed ourselves more.”
Kee (6-10, 5-6) erased that 22-point deficit because the home team committed five turnovers and missed twice as the visitors pulled within 44-40. It was 47-40 on Cowley’s three-point play but the Kee Hawks hit a 3-pointer and converted a takeaway into a bucket for a two-point deficit.
Bohr sank two foul shots for a 49-45 score before Hayley Meyer drew Kee within two again.
“We just have to use our heads,” Grove said. “It’s all mental at that point. We know we have the skill; at that point we just have use our minds, our heads. Have the right gameplan.”
Bohr scored 21 and both Cowley and Grove chipped in seven apiece. Kenlin Schmitt netted 10.
“We had a good week, but we have a tough week ahead,” Cowley said. “Four games, I think we just need to take it game-by-game. They’re all away games except for Friday. We just need to go day-by-day.”