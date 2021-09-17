WEST UNION — One-fourth of the way there.
Many schools across the spectrum wish to win a conference championship. North Fayette Valley is no different, and the TigerHawks took another step toward that goal with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-18 victory against Central Elkader on Thursday.
NFV (6-8, 2-0) posted 21 kills and five blocks to offset 23 errors.
“I think we did fairly well,” head coach Jennifer Lee said. “We had a few missed serves the first game, but after that we seemed to clean it up a little bit more, we took care of the ball.”
The varsity players sat and watched as the junior varsity’s third set against the Warriors went back-and-forth as each side traded points for much of the term.
Later, the varsity squads did the same thing for the majority of all three sets.
The home team pushed ahead in the first set on an 8-2 run after Central Elkader (3-16, 0-1) pulled within 13-11. NFV compiled an 8-1 run in the second after the Warriors closed within 8-7.
A 5-1 spurt in the third set enabled the TigerHawks to break a 10-all deadlock for space. It grew to 19-12 and then NFV scored five of the final six points of the match.
“It was back and forth a lot,” senior outside hitter Tessa Halverson said. “After the few serves we missed right away, we knew we needed to pick it up and get in gear.
“We started getting our serves in by taking the heat off of them — with this gym, the ball just floats a lot.”
Halverson put down eight kills and Jada Johnson added five as the TigerHawks moved two matches from .500. Halverson, Johnson and Alyssa Bohr each put down a pair of aces.
“The big thing is just to calm down,” Lee said of trying to maintain a scoring streak. “Take a deep breath. Play our side, clean it up, set it up to have a big hit and get that momentum back.”
North Fayette Valley also implemented new wrinkles to its offensive sets. Sometimes it worked. Sometimes it was a work in progress.
“We started doing new things up at the net, which helped a lot,” Johnson said. “We got some good work in with that.”
Added Halverson: “We switched up the sets we ran, trying to mix it up on the other side and get them tricked out.”