North Fayette Valley claimed 132 points in beating Postville, 66-18, and Tripoli, 66-12, on Thursday in a quadrangular before falling, 48-29, to MFL MarMac. Tate Germann (120, two pins), Nick Koch (126, technical fall), Dillon Sparrgrove (152, pin), Brody Schupbach (106, two pins), Colton Schupbach (285) all went 3-0 with forfeits sprinkled among decisions. Jesse Grimes (145/152) and Kade Meyer (113) each went 2-1 with two pins.
TigerHawks go 2-1 at quadrangular
Tags
Dick Fridley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 97%
- Cloud Coverage: 89%
- Wind: 20 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:51 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:20 PM
Today
Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.