Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

North Fayette Valley claimed 132 points in beating Postville, 66-18, and Tripoli, 66-12, on Thursday in a quadrangular before falling, 48-29, to MFL MarMac. Tate Germann (120, two pins), Nick Koch (126, technical fall), Dillon Sparrgrove (152, pin), Brody Schupbach (106, two pins), Colton Schupbach (285) all went 3-0 with forfeits sprinkled among decisions. Jesse Grimes (145/152) and Kade Meyer (113) each went 2-1 with two pins.

Tags

Trending Food Videos